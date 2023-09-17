Travs End Regular Season with Win

Springdale, AR - The Arkansas Travelers closed out the regular season with a 7-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday afternoon. Josh Morgan belted a three-run opposite field home run as part of a four run fifth inning that turned out to be the decisive frame. Tyler Locklear contributed two hits including a triple and drove in two runs. Jonatan Clase collected two hits including a double and stole three more bases. Alex Valverde earned the win with four scoreless innings of relief.

Moments That Mattered

* Locklear broke a three-all tie with an RBI triple in the fifth inning. Morgan added his three-run homer three batters later.

* Arkansas closed the sixth and seventh innings with double plays on fly balls as they doubled runners off base both times.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jonatan Clase: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, 2B, RBI, 3 SB

* 1B Tyler Locklear: 2-5, 2 runs, 3B, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Clase finished with 62 steals since joining the Travs in early May. He led the Texas League in steals becoming the first Trav to do so since Bernard Gilkey in 1989.

* Springfield clinched the second half North Division championship on Sunday pitting them against Arkansas in the playoffs.

Up Next

The postseason begins on Tuesday night with game one of the best-of-three North Division series in Springfield. Starting pitchers have not been announced as of Sunday evening. First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

