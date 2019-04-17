Hooks Blank RoughRiders for Series Sweep

The Hooks secured a three-game sweep of the Frisco RoughRiders with a 8-0 win Wednesday night at Whataburger Field. It was their first shutout of the 2019 season.

Corpus Christi improved to 6-1 at the Ballpark by the Bay and extended its winning streak to four games.

Right-handed starter Brandon Bailey tossed 4.0 shutout innings for the Hooks (7-7). He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three and was lifted after the fourth at 68 pitches.

Fellow righty Tyler Ivey (W, 1-0) relieved Bailey and was nearly flawless over the next five frames, fanning eight while allowing just two hits. He struck out four in a row over the fifth and sixth innings, sending down the side in order in the latter frame.

At the plate, the Hooks wasted no time jumping on righty Jonathan Hernandez. In the bottom of the first, Ronnie Dawson (3) took Hernandez over the fence on the first pitch he saw to give Corpus Christi a quick 1-0 lead.

Osvaldo Duarte (2) led off the third with a big fly to left field estimated at 420 feet to give the Hooks a 2-0 lead.

Hernandez (L, 1-1) surrendered five hits, three earned runs and three walks with six strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

The game was broken open in the sixth when Chuckie Robinson, Lorenzo Quintana and Anibal Sierra all reached to load the bases with one out against Blake Bass. Duarte then hit a chopper that got under the glove of RoughRiders shortstop Michael De Leon, allowing both Robinson and Quintana to score on the error for a 5-0 lead.

In the eighth, Abraham Toro extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-run homer to left that made it 8-0. It was the switch-hitter's first career home run from the right side of the plate at the Double-A level.

The Hooks' three homers were a season high. Robinson reached base three times, going 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. Toro picked up three RBIs, giving him 10 on the season.

Corpus Christi heads back to Amarillo for a three-game series starting Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Righty J.B. Bukauskas (0-2, 17.47) takes the hill for the Hooks against righty T.J. Weir (1-0, 1.80) for the Sod Poodles.

