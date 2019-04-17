Hooks Take Series Finale
April 17, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped Wednesday's series finale in Corpus Christi 8-0.
SYNOPSIS
* Alex Kowalczyk paced the Riders Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a double.
* Tony Sanchez extended his hitting streak to 10 games, going 1-for-3 with a walk.
* Starter Jonathan Hernandez allowed a pair of early homers but held the Hooks to just three runs on five hits in five innings.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Alex Kowalczyk: 2-for-4, 2B
* Tony Sanchez: 1-for-3, BB
* Jonathan Hernandez: 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
NEWS AND NOTES
* Kowalczyk is 3-for-7 with an RBI in his first two Double-A games.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Midland, Thursday, 7:05 pm
RHP Emerson Martinez (1-0, 5.23) vs. RHP Matt Milburn (0-0, 4.09)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
NOTE: The two teams will resume a suspended game from 4/7 starting at 6:05.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 17, 2019
- Hooks Blank RoughRiders for Series Sweep - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Hooks Take Series Finale - Frisco RoughRiders
- Cardinals Fall 10-7 to Drillers, Teams Combine for 9 Homers - Springfield Cardinals
- Thomas Belts Three Homers in Drillers Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Naturals Stymie Travs to Avoid Sweep, 2-1 - Arkansas Travelers
- Royals Danny Duffy Expected to Make MLB Rehab Start with Naturals on Saturday Night - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Another Shutout Win - Arkansas Travelers
- CC Secures Series Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.