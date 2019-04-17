Hooks Take Series Finale

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped Wednesday's series finale in Corpus Christi 8-0.

SYNOPSIS

* Alex Kowalczyk paced the Riders Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a double.

* Tony Sanchez extended his hitting streak to 10 games, going 1-for-3 with a walk.

* Starter Jonathan Hernandez allowed a pair of early homers but held the Hooks to just three runs on five hits in five innings.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Alex Kowalczyk: 2-for-4, 2B

* Tony Sanchez: 1-for-3, BB

* Jonathan Hernandez: 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

NEWS AND NOTES

* Kowalczyk is 3-for-7 with an RBI in his first two Double-A games.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Midland, Thursday, 7:05 pm

RHP Emerson Martinez (1-0, 5.23) vs. RHP Matt Milburn (0-0, 4.09)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

NOTE: The two teams will resume a suspended game from 4/7 starting at 6:05.

