Cardinals Fall 10-7 to Drillers, Teams Combine for 9 Homers

April 17, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals (5-9) closed out a 5-2 homestand with a 10-7 loss to the Tulsa Drillers (7-6) on Wednesday afternoon in front of 5,501 fans at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Parker Curry (1-0)

L: RHP Casey Meisner (0-1)

S: RHP Luis Vasquez (2)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- The Drillers took the lead for good on a Cody Thomas solo home run in the top of the fourth that came just over an inning after the Cardinals battled back from a 3-0 deficit to briefly tie the game 3-3 in the bottom of the second.

- Tulsa scored at least a run in six of the game's first seven innings.

- A three-run home run by Cody Thomas pushed Tulsa's 7-3 lead to 10-3 in the seventh. Those three runs proved to be the difference after a four-run Cardinals rally in the eighth cemented the 10-7 final score.

NOTABLES:

- Thomas finished 4-for-4 with three home runs and five RBIs out of the eight-spot in the Drillers lineup.

- Cardinals RF Shane Billings connected on his first home run of the season in his first game of 2019. Billings finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

- CF Scott Hurst powered his first career Double-A homer to center in the second, a two-run shot that scored Elehuris Montero and tied the game 3-3.

- Springfield and Tulsa combined for nine home runs and 26 hits.

