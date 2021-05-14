Honor Your Military Heroes Today

May 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







This summer, the Willmar Stingers and Donnelly Truck Service have joined efforts to recognize local veterans in the community. During the Stingers' home game on Saturday, June 19th, nine local veterans will be honored at Bill Taunton Stadium as part of a veterans and active military celebration.

We will honor those who are currently serving our country, veterans who have served in the past but are no longer active, and those who bravely fought for our country, but have since passed away.

The Stingers and Donnelly Truck Service are currently seeking nominations of local veterans and active military for this unique recognition event this summer.

To nominate a veteran, complete this nomination form. This gives you the opportunity to highlight your nominee and showcase their service in the armed forces.

Those military heroes selected to appear will be honored on the field before the game. Each honoree and their family will receive game tickets and concession vouchers courtesy of Donnelly Truck Service.

Nomination forms can be accessed by visiting willmarstingers.com, or by visiting the Stingers office. Nominations can be dropped off directly to the Stingers office at the ballpark or by mailing the nomination to PO Box 201, Willmar, MN 56201. For more information on this night, please contact Ryan Voz at (320) 828-1329 or by e-mail at ryan@willmarstingers.com.

