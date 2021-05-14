Rafters Introduce Silver Sluggers Program

May 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters introduce a new way to stay active with at Witter Field during the 2021 summer! Join the Silver Sluggers at the ballpark every Wednesday morning during the Rafters regular season, starting on June 2nd. Fans 60 years and older are encouraged to join, but all ages are welcome!

Get your tennis shoes ready, starting at 8:30am participants will gather at the Witter Field front entrance for check-in, followed by a small stretching session. Walkers and joggers can circle the warning track until 9:30am. Afterwards all Silver Sluggers can gather for coffee and sweet treats under the picnic tent, courtesy of Mission Coffee.

There will be a total of 10 sessions during the summer. All Silver Slugger participants will receive free admission and be recognized at the Rafters game on Wednesday, July 14th at 11:35am. Silver Slugger t-shirts are available for purchase, if desired. Shirts are $20 and can be purchased by contacting Chloe de Vries at chloe@raftersbaseball.com or calling the Rafthouse at (715) 424-5400.

All Silver Slugger events will take place at Witter Field located at 521 Lincoln St. Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494. Sessions will run from 8:30am to 10:00am. Event dates are as follows: June 2nd, June 9th, June 16th, June 23rd, June 30th, July 7th, July 21st, July 28th, August 4th, and August 11th.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 14, 2021

Rafters Introduce Silver Sluggers Program - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.