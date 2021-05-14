Three Arms Added to Woodchucks 2021 Roster

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks are continuing to bolster their pitching staff with the addition of returning RHP Jace Baumann, RHP Geo Camfield and LHP Harley Gollert.

RHP - Jace Baumann| 5'10 | R/R | Sr. | UW -Stout

Mosinee local Jace is returning to the Woodchucks after a stellar 2020 season where he earned a 2.74 ERA in 29 innings of work while striking out 13. In his 2021 season at UW- Stout Jace has struck out 16 in 25.1 innings on the bump. Jace was a 2017 All-GNC first team utility and 2017 Central Wisconsin High School Sports male athlete of the year his senior year of high school.

RHP - Geo Camfield | 6'3 | R/R | R. Fr. | Spring Hill College

Geo earned an athletic letter as a true freshman during the shortened 2020 season. He has a 4-3 record in the 2021 season with a 3.48 ERA in 41.1 innings with 39 strikeouts. Geo earned a complete-game victory on April 17 when Spring Hill College beat Kentucky State University. In that game Geo struck out six while only allowing eight hits and two walks.

LHP - Harley Gollert | 6' 1 | L/L | R. So. | Austin Peay University

As a freshman in 2018 Harley made 24 appearances on the bump, including three starts. He was named to the OVC All-Freshman team after posting two wins and three saves in OVC action that year. An injury sidelined him for most of the 2019 season, but he started 2020 strong and he led the team in innings pitched (19.1) and strikeouts (21) before the season was shortened. He has struck out 57 in 56.1 innings of work this season and has a 3-4 record.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks' 2021 home opener is Tuesday, June 1st. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2021 season. Single game tickets, group tickets and ticket packages are all on sale now. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. can be purchased online at woodchucks.com or by calling the office.

