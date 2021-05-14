Bombers Release 2021 Promotional Schedule

BATTLE CREEK, MI - The boys of summer are back in Battle Creek and so are some of the fan favorite promotional nights from the past 14 years. While many fan favorites are back on the schedule, there are also some new faces in the promotional lineup this summer.

Old faithful Thirsty Thursdays presented by Budweiser are kicking things off in style as the Bombers plan to bring back $1 beers each Thursday home game this summer. Not only will $1 beers be available, but the Bombers will also have discounted prices on local craft beer provided by Territorial Brewing Company. Beer lovers will be rejoicing all summer long and kicking off their weekends at C.O. Brown Stadium.

If fans are looking for the best bang for their buck, they should look no further than Saturday, June 26th or Friday, July 23rd. Those are the two dates of the Friends and Family ticket package presented by Revel and Roll West. For $32.99, fans will receive 4 tickets, 4 Bombers' hats, 4 Bomber's meal vouchers AND 4 games of bowling, 4 shoe rentals, and 4 games of laser tag.

"This is without a doubt the best in-season ticket package we offer all summer. Getting a $164 value for only $32.99 makes this a no brainer for our fans. The goal of this package is to give families and friends multiple ways to spend time together this summer, and we believe this does that in a really fun way," said Bombers General Manager Tyler Shore.

Fridays and Saturdays will have a new look at C.O. Brown this stadium as well. The weekend kicks off with Party Deck Fridays, where all Budweiser Party Deck tickets are only $19 each. This ticket comes with all inclusive ballpark food, soda, water and 3 beer tabs for anyone 21 and older. Previously, Budweiser Party Deck tickets were rarely sold on a single game basis and were only reserved for groups of 25 and larger.

Shore said "The Budweiser Party Deck is my favorite place to watch a game. The views you get there are the best in the ballpark and I always tell people the atmosphere reminds me of sitting on my back deck, turning around and having a baseball game break out. We wanted to make that experience more accessible this year to all of our fans."

While Fridays may be all about fun in the sun out on the deck, Saturdays are all about families. The Bombers are introducing Super Saturdays in 2021. There will be a plethora of fan giveaways throughout the game, including bobble heads, posters, signed baseballs and bats, giveaways and more. All kids who attend games on Super Saturdays will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game and each Super Saturday will also include a post game autograph session. The Bombers also have some surprises in store for Super Saturdays, but fans will have to attend to find out exactly what those might be.

"Saturdays are our most highly attended games, and we wanted to create an awesome experience for families to spend some time together on the weekend. Summers can get incredibly busy, especially if you are toting 2 or 3 kids around to different activities. Super Saturdays will hopefully provide a nice 3 hour break from all the business where families can spend some quality time together in a really fun way."

For the nostalgic Bombers fans longing for the "good ole days," the Bombers also announced that The Twinkie Dog will be making its triumphant return to C.O. Brown Stadium this summer. A specific date has not been set, but an announcement will be made in the coming weeks to let fans know how they can get their hands on a delicious piece of Bombers history.

Other fan favorites such as Faith Night, Bark in the Park, Hometown Heroes Night, and Camp Day will be returning to Battle Creek this summer as well. The full Bombers promotional schedule can be found here: https://northwoodsleague.com/battle-creek-bombers/promotions-schedule

The 2021 presented by Marshall Community Credit Union at home on Monday, May 31st against the Kalamazoo Growlers. Bombers single game tickets will go on sale at 9:00am on Monday, May 17th. Tickets may be purchased online at BattleCreekTickets.com or by calling the box office at 269-962-0735.

