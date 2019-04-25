Honkers Add Three Players

April 25, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release





ROCHESTER, MN. - The Rochester Honkers today announced its 2019 team will include three players from the University of California-Riverside: Devin McKesson, Hayden Petrovick, and Nathan Webb.

McKesson is a 6'4", 210-pound left-handed pitcher from Corona, CA. His senior season is off to a good start as he has a 0-1 record with a 4.42 ERA through 18.1 innings pitched. He's only allowed three extra-base hits this season, all of which were doubles. He has 15 strikeouts, 10 walks and opponents are hitting a batting average of just .250 against him. He missed the 2018 season, but the 2017 season ended on a high note as he didn't allow a run over his final six appearances. McKesson earned his first collegiate start in 2016 and struck out a career-best four batters. At Temescal Canyon High School, he was honored with a plethora of awards, including being named Sunbelt League MVP, All-League 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 and All-League MVP in 2014-2015.

Petrovick is a 6'3", 210-pound left-handed pitcher from Azusa, CA. Through 23.2 innings pitched this season, he has a 3-1 record with a 6.85 ERA. He's only allowed four extra-base hits this season: two doubles, a triple and a home run. He's earned 22 strikeouts and opponents are hitting a paltry .241 batting average against him. Before Riverside, Petrovick attended Citrus College, a community college in Glendora, CA.

Webb is a 5'10", 200-pound utility infielder from Riverside, CA. By all accounts, he's been having a successful sophomore season. He leads his team with 141 at-bats. He's tied for second-most hits with 41 and he has the third-most RBIs with 24. He also showcases a good combination of hitting for power and hitting for average as evidenced by his 16 extra-base hits, including 4 homers, and a .297 batting average. As a freshman, Webb managed a .232 batting average with 17 doubles, 13 RBIs and three home runs. At Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Riverside, he was honored as First Team All-League twice, Second Team All-League once and All-Academic League.

The Honkers will open up the 2019 campaign on May 28 when they host the St. Cloud Rox on Opening Night at Mayo Field. Season tickets and new all-you-can-eat ticket packages are available for purchase right now at www.RochesterHonkers.com or by calling the Honkers front office at 507-289-1170

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.