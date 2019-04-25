All-Star Game and Single Game Tickets on Sale May 1

Waterloo, Iowa - The start of the Waterloo Bucks 2019 season is just over a month away and a sure sign that the season is close is the opening of the Waterloo Bucks Ticket Office.

The Bucks Ticket Office opens for the 2019 season on Wednesday, May 1 at 10:00 am. Fans can purchase individual game tickets to each of the Bucks 36 home games for the 2019 season and tickets to the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game that will be held at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium on July 16.

Tickets will be available online through the Bucks website at www.waterloobucks.com, in person at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium, or by calling the Bucks Ticket Office at (319) 232-5633. Ticket office hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

2019 season ticket packages, 10-game coupon books, and the Bucks' new 5-game ticket package are currently on sale.

The Bucks open their 25th season of play on May 28 at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which will host the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested more than $300,000 in improvements since the end of the 2014 season including painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, group outing areas, kids zone inflatables, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

