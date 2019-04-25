Madison Mallards Bring the Fun with 2019 Promotional Schedule

Madison, Wis. - The Madison Mallards have announced a summer full of fun with the release of their 2019 promotional schedule. With a lineup highlighted by celebrity appearances, quirky theme nights, fan favorite firework nights, and an array of collectible bobbleheads, there's bound to be something for everyone. The season is punctuated by a variety of unique ticket specials, featuring the all-new Pepsi Walk-Off Wednesday's and Chick-FIl-A Friends and Family package available on select nights throughout the summer.

"We are excited to roll out our best promotional schedule that we've ever had," said Mallards General Manager Tyler Isham. "This year's schedule has something for all ages, and we can't wait to start bringing the fun on May 28th. You can expect to see great baseball on the field, and entertaining acts, theme nights, giveaways, and fireworks shows off it at the Duck Pond this summer."

Theme Nights:

The Mallards have cultivated exciting theme nights for the 2019 season. Family-friendly staples, Superhero Night with Batman, Iron Man, and Wonder Woman presented by SSM Health and Princess Night with Elsa, Belle, and Jasmine presented by A1 Furniture and Mattress, will take place on June 6 and July 7 respectively, both featuring pre-game costume parades. In the realm of television and film, the Mallards are hosting The One Where You Go to a Mallards Game: FRIENDS Night on July 9, The Lion King night presented by Marcus Theaters on July 19, Toy Story Night with Buzz and Woody t-shirt giveaways on July 10, and Harry Potter Night on July 31 to celebrate Harry's birthday. The Mallards are also taking a gamble on What Happens at the Duck Pond...Vegas Night presented by The Zone on August 10.

If You Like Dogs:

The Mallards are bringing back the best combination since peanut butter and jelly: dogs and baseball. Bark in the Park Night will take place on July 24, so you can bring your four-legged friend to the Duck Pond. Another fabulous feature of 2019 is pre-game puppy yoga (featuring Custom Canines Service Dog Academy) presented by Group Health Cooperative on July 18; bring your best downward dog pose! Speaking of dogs, you can get hot dogs for $1 on the Bang for your Duck game on June 12, also featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 domestic beers, and $2 Stoddards's Country Grove Market traditional brats.

Bobbleheads:

The Mallards are featuring six collectible bobbleheads this season. Kicking off the lineup is the Beekeeper Maynard, presented by Dentistry for Madison: Dr. Jay Hazen for Save the Bees Night on Friday, June 7. Up next is Backyard Baseball legend, Pete Wheeler, presented by Festival Foods on June 14. The Mallards are honoring one of their own Hall of Fame Fans, Ronnie, with the Ronnie bobblehead presented by The Shoebox on July 11. To commemorate the final season of Game of Thrones, the Millie of Dragons bobblehead presented by Pepsi will be featured on July 14. The Mallards will also celebrate two anniversaries, starting with the 50 year mark of the Moon Landing (or was it?). The Moon Maynard bobblehead giveaway on July 20 presented by Zimbrick Honda will feature Moon Maynard and Conspiracy Moon Maynard, with it being a mystery as to which one of the two fans will receive in their box. Capping off the bobblehead series is Wolf Pack Maynard presented by The Great Dane, a nod to the 10 year anniversary of the movie The Hangover, on August 10. The entire 2019 bobblehead series is presented by WKOW TV.

Fireworks:

The Mallards will be hosting six post-game fireworks shows for the 2019 season. We'll light up the sky on the following Saturday nights: June 8 presented by Budweiser, June 15 presented by Zimbrick Honda, June 22 presented by All of Us Research Program, July 13 presented by LSM Chiropractic, and July 27 presented by Hy-Vee. On July 6, the Mallards will host a special pairing featuring a post-game performance by 90's cover band Run Forrest Run, presented by MGE, followed by fireworks presented by Pepsi.

Out of Left Field Promotions:

For Father's Day, on June 16, the Madison Mallards are hosting an Ode to the Dad Bod, with a Dad Bod shirsey giveaway featuring a real dad bod image chosen from fan submissions, along with a postgame father-daughter dance. The Mallards will also be featuring an in-game baby gender reveal on July 13.

The Total Package:

For 2019, the Mallards will be introducing two new single-game ticket packages, as well as bringing back the fan favorite, the Wisconsin Special. New this year is the Chick-Fil-A Friends and Family package, available on June 3, June 14, June 27, and July 9, and includes a terrace seat ticket, a Mallards hat, and a voucher for a free Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich for $10 (minimum of four people). The Mallards are also introducing Pepsi Walk-Off Wednesdays, with a terrace seat ticket, hot dog, 32oz souvenir cup (with Pepsi product fill), and Mallards hat for $15, available every Wednesday home game throughout the season.

The Wisconsin Special returns this season for three dates, July 6, July 7, and July 24 (12:05pm game), and includes a terrace seat, one Stoddard's Country Grove Market traditional brat, a half order of cheese curds, one ear of corn, one beer or Pepsi product, and one Mallards hat for $19.

In the Great Dane Duck Blind, the Mallards are hosting three Strike Out for Charity Nights where $5 of every ticket sold using a special promo code on those evenings will be donated back to the featured organization. The organizations for 2019 will be Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) on May 29, Susan G Komen on June 5, and Underdog Pet Rescue and Veterinary Services on July 24.

Special Events:

The Mallards will host the 7th Annual Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase on Tuesday, August 6th. The event will feature the Top 100 Players in the NWL in a doubleheader at 4:05 pm and 7:35 pm. The players will be selected by Major League Baseball scouts and the Northwoods League.

The Mallards open their season at home on Tuesday, May 28th at 6:05 PM against the Kalamazoo Growlers. Group tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Single game tickets go on sale Saturday, April 27th at 9:00 AM. For more information call the Mallards Ticket Office at 608-246-4277, email info@mallardsbaseball.com or stop by the ticket office at 2920 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI.

