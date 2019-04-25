Wisconsin Woodchucks Release 2019 Promotional Schedule

Wausau, WIS - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce the Promotional Schedule today for the 2019 season. The Woodchucks are ready to start the 26th season at Athletic Park with some new, exciting promotions as well as some fan favorites!

Bobbleheads

The Woodchucks will have four bobblehead giveaways in 2019. On June 8th, the first 250 fans will receive a U Paint Woody Bobblehead complete with a paint set and brush, presented by Ascension. On June 26th, a Garrett Yrigoyen Bobblehead presented by Jim Kryshak Jewelers will be given to the first 1000 fans. The third bobblehead of 2019 will be a Chucktoberfest Woody Bobblehead, presented by Culligan, and will be given to the first 1000 fans who attend the game on August 1st. On August 7th, the first 1000 fans will receive a Skeleton Woody Bobblehead presented by Bone & Joint.

Fireworks Series

The Woodchucks will light up the sky with ten spectacular fireworks shows this season. Fans can kick off the season on Saturday, June 1st for Opening Night Fireworks presented by Wipfli CPAs and Consultant. They can continue enjoying post-game fireworks shows with their family and friends on Friday nights! June 21st post-game fireworks will be set to TV show theme songs presented by Cellcom. On June 28th, listen to your favorite 90's jams during the fireworks show, sponsored by North Star Mohican Casino Resort. When the Woodchucks are away, we are still having a party on the 4th of July with the Red, White and BOOM Festival featuring The Spicy Tie Band and Fireworks presented by Ascension. Then the firework fun continues on July 5th when we bring some Kenny Chesney music to the post-game fireworks show presented by Trig's. On July 19th, Time Federal Savings Bank is sponsoring post-game fireworks that throw it back to 20 years ago with music from 1999. July 26th will be post-game fireworks set to your favorite rock anthems brought to you by Wisconsin Chevy Dealers. On August 9th, Cellcom will be sponsoring post-game fireworks set to Maroon 5 hits for the second to last game of the regular season and on Saturday, August 10th our last regular season home game will have post-game fireworks set to the music of Queen courtesy of Crystal Finishing Systems.

Giveaways

In addition to the four bobblehead giveaway nights, fans can expect additional giveaways throughout the season, including a Woodchucks baseball hat giveaway to the first 250 fans on June 4th and June 10th. On July 10th the first 500 fans will receive mini bats presented by Cellcom. On July 18th, 1000 Kids Woodchucks Replica Jerseys will be given out to those ages 12 and under, sponsored by Marshfield Children's Hospital. Cost Cutters and The Barber's Family Hairstyling is sponsoring our baseball giveaway and the first 1000 fans will receive a baseball on July 21st. On July 30th, there will be 1000 camo hats given away to fans presented by RAM Truck and Brickner Family Auto Group. On August 8th, celebrate Leine's Night and the 10th Anniversary of the movie "The Hangover" with a beer glass giveaway for the first 250 fans presented by Leinenkugel's, and then on August 10th, the first 500 fans will receive baseball cards!

Theme Nights & Appearances

This year the Woodchucks 2019 schedule includes many theme nights and appearances! We're kicking off our season with Minions Night on June 12th sponsored by Culver's Restaurant. Then on June 20th, Buzz & Woody will make an appearance at the ballpark for Woodchucks Toy Night presented by Kristo Orthodontics. They will make another appearance during our Day Game on July 24th with an 11:35am first pitch. On June 26th we have a special guest appearance from former Woodchuck player and Bachelorette winner, Garrett Yrigoyen! Last, Princesses at the Park will return on July 28th with princesses Moana, Anna and Elsa making an appearance.

The World Famous ZOOperstars will return to entertain our fans on July 25th, presented by Rib Mountain Paper.

Returning for the 2019 season is Faith and Family Day on June 23rd presented by Yach's Body & Custom and Grebe's. Other notable nights include the Seventh Annual Eat-A-Palooza on July 22nd, a pregame workout presented by LIFT on July 28th, and Crystal Finishing & JDRF Night on August 10th.

New for the 2019 season is Brew Fest on Friday, July 5th. This event is $30 per person and will be held on the Ascension Terrace and will feature 12 samples of craft beer, an all-you-care-to-eat ballpark buffet, and the best view of the game! Another new event is Nine Innings of Networking on July 24th. Join us for lunch and networking during our day game on the Ascension Terrace. Tickets are $20 and include a ballpark buffet, soda and water, and a ticket for the game. More details TBA. Tickets for these events must be pre-reserved and can be purchased by calling 715.845.5055 or in person.

View the complete promotional schedule here. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale Friday, April 26th, at 9am. Visit woodchucks.com or call 715.845.5055 for more information.

