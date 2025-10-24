Hometown Heroes - Maxwell Murray, Detroit City FC: Best Western
Published on October 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Alongside Best Western, the USL is proud to announce the Hometown Heroes Award, an initiative celebrating people across the USL ecosystem who are making an impact in their communities.
Our fourth nominee is Maxwell Murray, the manager of Detroit City FC's youth programs and community engagement and founder of Detroit's Urban Football League, through both of which he's brought street soccer to communities across the Motor City while breaking down cultural, racial and financial barriers for players and fans.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
