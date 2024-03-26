"Hometown Date" Competition for Love & Roses Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are excited to announce a first-of-its-kind promotion in Minor League Baseball. In advance of the team's "Love and Roses Night" presented by Peter Franklin Jewelers on Friday, May 17 (featuring an appearance by Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner), the TinCaps are hosting a "Hometown Date" Competition for singles.

The deadline to enter is Friday, April 12. Must be at least 21 years old to enter. All contestants will receive an allotment of complimentary tickets to the game.

In late April, the TinCaps (High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) will narrow the pool of applicants down to five women and five men. Those individuals will be invited to Parkview Field ahead of "Love and Roses Night" to initially meet one another. Then on May 17, as the TinCaps take on the South Bend Cubs (7:05pm), they'll compete in on-field promotions, such as the "Falling in Love Dizzy Bat" challenge.

Rather than a rose ceremony to determine who advances, contestants will advance based on their performance in the promotions. Ultimately, one woman and one man will earn the right to watch that night's postgame fireworks from the field. The winners will also receive a prize package to enjoy a hometown date in Fort Wayne.

"We hope to help two people find their perfect match in a way that only Minor League Baseball can offer," said Morgan Olson, TinCaps Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions.

Meanwhile, that night fans can purchase a VIP Ticket Package to meet Gerry Turner, who starred on The Golden Bachelor earlier this year and has resided in the Fort Wayne area. The package includes the opportunity for a photo with Gerry, plus a signature wine glass. Click here to purchase.

Tickets to Love and Roses Night, and all 66 TinCaps home games, start at just $7 and can be purchased online at TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. The TinCaps begin their 15thanniversary season on April 5 at the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate). Opening Day at Parkview Field is Tuesday, April 9 (6:35pm) against the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains. The team's full promotional schedule includes more than 30 postgame fireworks nights, additional celebrity appearances, theme nights, bobbleheads, and more.

