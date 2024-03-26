River Bandits Introduce LED Lighting Upgrades at Modern Woodmen Park

Davenport, Iowa - In cooperation with the City of Davenport and Musco Lighting, the Quad Cities River Bandits announced Tuesday the installation of an upgraded LED field lighting system at Modern Woodmen Park.

Custom designed and manufactured by Musco, the Total Light Control- TLC for LED© lighting system increases light levels on the field by more than 40 percent and brings the historic venue into compliance with Major League Baseball's enhanced lighting standards. Key benefits of the system upgrade include better visibility for players, coaches, and fans, and increased quality of River Bandits MiLB.TV broadcasts.

The upgrade also elevates the ballpark's fan experience with several distinct features, including custom optics to achieve exceptional uniformity and create a stage-like setting, and patented glare control technology. An upgraded Show-Light© entertainment package allows the River Bandits to celebrate major game moments with world-class light shows including light-to-sound synchronization.

"Modern Woodmen Park is the best minor league ballpark in America and now it has the best lighting system in Minor League Baseball, made right here in Iowa," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "I'm excited to show everyone who comes to the ballpark all that this great light system can do, from celebrating River Bandits home runs and wins to creating cutting-edge light shows synced to music. It's going to be a great time at the ballpark all summer long!"

"The River Bandits have always been committed to providing a world-class experience for players and fans, and these lighting upgrades are another example of how they continually raise the standard in minor league baseball," said Vaughn Blythe, Musco Key Accounts.

Modern Woodmen Park joins more than 50 MiLB stadiums, 14 MLB stadiums, as well as dozens of NFL, NBA, NHL, and major venues around the world that feature Musco's customized LED technology. The warranty covering parts and labor ensures that neither the River Bandits nor the City of Davenport will have to pay for maintenance costs on the new field lighting system through 2041. The River Bandits thank the City of Davenport for installing this state-of-the-art system.

