Here's What's New in Concessions for 2024 at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Games

March 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The winning recipe of this year's Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Food Fight isn't the only new concessions item that will be available at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Food & Beverage Staff have new drinks and new food items along with some returning favorites for you to try when you come to a game.

Gyro Waffle Fries, the winner of Food Fight 2024, will be available in the Cher-Make concessions stand on the third base side of Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium this season. Trio Brat Sliders are being added to the Hot Corner concession stand at the end of the third base concourse.

The Grand Slam Grill, the new name of the stand at the end of the first base concourse, has added Fried Chicken Sliders to their menu. A Breaded Pork Loin Sandwich is a new offering in the DiGiorno concession stand and in The Fox Club.

If you are looking for a snack, Class 'A' Nachos has a new dish named Nacho El Grande, Badger Popcorn Kettle Corn will be sold in all four concession stands on the main concourse and Heavenly Roasted Nuts are available at The Distillery.

Fans will have a lot more choices in the Fox Club for both dinner and dessert. A Build-You-Own Sandwich with a burger, grilled chicken, or a veggie burger and choice of topping is new this season. The Ribeye Steak Sandwich is returning, too. New desserts include a Towering Carrot Cake and Rally Cap Injectable Donut Holes with three different flavors - Chocolate, Raspberry, and Bavarian Cream - or Sweet & Salty Bomboloni as options.

Fans of the legal drinking age can try a Grasshopper Parfait or Peanut Butter Whiskey Shake in The Fox Club, too.

Other new options for fans who are 21 or older include, Hand-Crafted Premium Cocktails from Carbliss, Brandy Old Fashioneds from Drink Wisconsibly, Happy Thursday Strawberry Spiked Refreshers, Hoop Tea Spiked Iced Tea, Fox River Brewing Company's Corcho Cerveza, and Golden Road Brewery's Mango Cart.

Brews on Third will introduce Glass Apple Grow-A-Pear from Stillmank and Jet-Ski from Badger State. Plus, Beer Bats are adding logos of the Brats, Cascabeles, Shantymen, and Udder Tuggers to the Timber Rattlers option. Collect all five!

The 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season begins with a game against the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, April 5. Game time is 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

Midwest League Stories from March 26, 2024

