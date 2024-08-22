Homestand Highlights: August 27-September 1

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Southern League North division-leading Tennessee Smokies for the two sides final meeting of the regular season. The details for each game and Specialty Food Items are listed below.

Tuesday, August 27

Oktoberfest "Das Bier" Boot Giveaway: The first 1,500 adults (21+) will receive an Oktoberfest "Das Bier" Beer Boot presented by Jonathan's Grille.

Oktoberfest Bier Festival Ticket: Sample German Imported Beer with an add-on "beer sampling" ticket (Limited tickets remain. Must purchase at //TrashPandasBaseball.com/ThemeNights .)

Ladies Night: Ladies have the chance to win great prizes throughout the game and all fans 21+ can enjoy $5 win specials at The Bullpen, presented by REEDS Jewelers.

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, August 28

Adult Replica Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,500 adults (18+) will receive a Trash Pandas replica jersey presented by Inline Electric.

Dog Day: Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the ballpark sponsored by Tito's! Dog Days will benefit Friends of Rescue, Inc.

For more information on Dog Days in 2024: Dog Days 2024

Community Spotlight: Disability Resource Network

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, August 29

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Appearance: WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan be available for Meet & Greets on the concourse during the game!

STEM Night: Check out the mobile STEM lab outside the Pepsi gates curtesy of Decatur City Schools.

Extended Happy Hour: Fans 21 and older can get $3 domestic drafts from 5-7 p.m., available at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bandito's in the Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Friday, August 30

Labor Day Weekend Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show that will light up the night, presented by Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Pre-Game Presentations:

Trash Pandas Player of the Month

Community Hero presented by Thompson Tractor

Community Spotlight: U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

On-Field Wedding: Prior to the game, the "Wedding Giveaway" winning couple Shoals area natives David & Katie Borden, will be wed on the field by Trash Pandas Emcee Ricky Fernandez. Reception staples like the cutting of the cake and Bouquet toss will be featured through the night.

Gameworn Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will celebrate the nuptials by wearing specially themed "Tuxedo Jerseys" which will be auctioned off to benefit Wellstone Inc. and the Trash Pandas Foundation

Text 'tuxedonight' to 76278 or visit tuxedonight.givesmart.com to bid

Auction will open at 4 p.m. and close at the end of the seventh inning.

Labor Day Weekend Fireworks: Fans of all ages can enjoy a post-game firework show, presented by Breeze Airways

Community Spotlight: Wellstone Inc.

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, September 1

Camo Blanket Giveaway: The first 1,500 adults (18+) will receive a limited-edition camo blanket presented by to Davidson Technologies

Labor Day Weekend Fireworks: Stick around after the game for an added fireworks show to celebrate Labor Day Weekend, sponsored by Davidson Technologies

Kids Run the Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union!

Community Spotlight: North Alabama Foster Closet

Gates Open: Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:00 p.m. All Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 5:35 p.m.

Concessions Specials

While you're at the ballpark during the week, be sure to check out this homestand's concessions specials and visit TrashPandasFood.com for more details:

Brisket Fried Mac Burger (Dumpster Dive)

All Beef Burger topped with shopped Brisket, fried Macaroni & Cheese Wedge and drizzled with Whiskey BBQ Sauce on a lightly toasted Brioche Bun

Catfish PoBoy w/Charred Peach Salsa (Gravity Grille)

Fried Catfish filet topped with house made Charred Peach Salsa on an Amoroso bun

Not "Nana's" Puddin' (at All Stars)

Layers of Vanilla Wafers, Banana Pudding, Whipped Cream and topped with a Chocolate covered frozen Banana and served in a Trash Pandas Jar

Throwing Gass (at Sprocket's Grill)

Grilled Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage Sausage topped with house Vinegar Slaw Cheetos® Crunchy Flamin' Hot® with house creamy Sriracha and fresh Lime juice on a lightly toasted brioche Bun

Chicken Fried Steak Biscuit Sandwich

Two Chicken Fried Steaks on Buttermilk Biscuits top with Conecuh® Sausage Gravy and served with House Made Chips

Tickets for all Trash Pandas home games start at just $8 on tptix.com.

Fans can stay up to date with all Trash Pandas games live on WZZN 97.7-HD2, and WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Game Times and Promotions are subject to change.

