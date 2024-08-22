Workman Leads Montgomery to Shutout Win

MONTGOMERY, AL - Behind Logan Workman's strong start, the Montgomery Biscuits (67-50, 27-21) picked up their 15th shutout win, 3-0, over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (52-63, 19-28) on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Workman delivered five shutout innings. The right-hander struck out a season-high 10 batters with seven punchouts against the last 10 hitters he faced. Workman is the first Southern League pitcher to 10 wins and improved to a 2.71 ERA in 123 innings.

Tre' Morgan smacked his first Double-A homer to right field in the first inning, a two-run shot. Morgan has five RBI in his first three Double-A contests.

Matthew Etzel launched an opposite field home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth, his first homer at Riverwalk Stadium. Etzel homered three times in last week's series at Pensacola.

Austin Vernon picked up his eighth save with a scoreless ninth inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Yoniel Curet will make the start for Montgomery while Brett Kerry is slated to start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

