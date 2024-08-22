Blanked by Biscuits

August 22, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits silenced the Rocket City Trash Pandas offense with a 3-0 result on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Following a three-RBI game on Wednesday, designated hitter Tre' Morgan opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first. Morgan's first Double-A blast came against Rocket City starting pitcher George Klassen (L, 1-2) who left the game midway through the third after being hit by a comebacker.

Montgomery would send another ball out of the yard in the fourth as outfielder Matthew Etzel collected a solo bomb to put the Biscuits up by three.

The Trash Pandas couldn't solve the puzzle of Biscuits starting pitcher Logan Workman (W, 10-5) as he struck out 10 batters through the first five innings.

Montgomery kept that momentum going throughout the game as relievers Haden Erbe (H, 3), Jonny Cuevas (H, 1), Keyshawn Askew (H, 9) and Austin Vernon (S, 8) each tossed a scoreless inning to shut out the Trash Pandas.

Rocket City ended the game with just four hits as the Trash Pandas were struck out a season-high 16 times. Outfielder Orlando Martinez and catcher Myles Emmerson each ended the game with two hits as Emmerson also threw out a pair of runners trying to steal.

Rocket City will look to rebound against the Biscuits on Friday. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Brett Kerry (RCT) vs. Yoniel Curet (MTG)

