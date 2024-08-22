M-Braves Blank Lookouts for Second-Straight Win on Thursday

August 22, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves' Drue Hackenberg on game night

(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Wyatt Mason) Mississippi Braves' Drue Hackenberg on game night(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Wyatt Mason)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves won their second straight over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Thursday night, dealing a combined six-hit shutout in the 3-0 victory at Trustmark Park. M-Braves starter Drue Hackenberg (W, 3-2) struck out seven over 5.0 scoreless innings to earn his second straight win on the mound.

With the win, the M-Braves moved into third place in the Southern League South Division standings. They remain 2.0 games behind Pensacola for first place and 1.5 games behind Biloxi for second place.

The 22-year-old Hackenberg dealt his second straight shutout start and hasn't allowed a run over his last 11.0 innings. Atlanta's ninth-ranked prospect struck out four in the first two innings and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning to keep the shutout intact. Hackenberg surrendered four hits, walking three, and struck out seven in his ninth Double-A start. Hackenberg trails only his teammate Lucas Braun by one for the most strikeouts in the organization this year with 126 through 21 starts between Rome and Mississippi.

After stranding two runners on base in the first inning, the Mississippi (24-22, 56-60) offense got on the scoreboard in the second frame. Adam Zebrowski worked a 12-pitch walk against Chattanooga starter Thomas Farr (L, 1-14) to set the tone for the inning. The next three batters got hits. Bryson Horne singled, and then Brandon Parker doubled home Zebrowski with a liner off the left field wall, and it was 1-0. Cade Bunnell brought home Horne with a line drive single to right, and it was 2-0. Cal Conley bounced into a double play for the first two outs, but Parker scored, and it was 3-0.

Jonathan Hughes, Trey Riley, and Patrick Halligan combined to keep Chattanooga (17-30, 37-79) off the scoreboard in the final four innings. Hughes struck out one and walked one over 2.0 innings, running his scoreless streak to 10.2 innings pitched. Riley hasn't allowed a run in his last six outings and 7.0 innings by dealing a scoreless eighth, and Halligan earned his fourth save with a scoreless ninth.

Thursday's shutout was the 14th of the season and is tied for the second-most in Double-A baseball.

Friday's Promotions:

Spencer Schwellenbach T-Shirt Jersey (Schwersey) Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will get a Spencer Schwellenbach Schwersey, presented by the Mississippi Department of Health, Office of Tobacco Control.

Belhaven Night: Calling all Blazers fans! Wear your Belhaven geat and get a $5 ticket at the Trustmark Park box office.

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash: After the game, $10K is on the line, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible. After Dash For Cash, kids will run the bases.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: After the game, TrustCare lets kids run the bases just like the pros!

The M-Braves have two homestands remaining in the final season. The current homestand features Alzheimer's Awareness Night, plus a Jersey Auction and Post-Game Fireworks on Saturday, August 24. The final homestand is September 3-8 against the Tennessee Smokies. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or call the box office to book your group at 888-BRAVES4.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.