30th Comeback Win of the Year for Shuckers Snaps Five-Game Skid

August 22, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers' Blake Holub on the mound

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Behind a three-hit, two-walk night from Dylan O'Rae and multi-hit performances from Darrien Miller and Zavier Warren, the Biloxi Shuckers (56-58, 26-21) snapped their five-game skid with a 7-5, comeback win, over the Birmingham Barons (62-55, 21-27) at Regions Field on Thursday night. The game marked the Shuckers' 30 th comeback win of the season.

The Shuckers took an early lead in the second when Nick Kahle singled home Lamar Sparks on a line drive to center, making it 1-0. Dylan O'Rae later recorded his second hit of the game with an RBI infield single, making it 2-0. The next batter, Darrien Miller doubled the lead and made it 4-0 with a two-RBI single into left. The Barons struck back in the third with three doubles from Shawn Goosenberg, Matt Hogan and Terrell Tatum, making it 4-2. The Barons then took the lead at 5-4 off a three-run homer from Nick Podkul in the fifth.

In the seventh, Eric Brown Jr. tied the game at five with a bloop single into left with the bases loaded, scoring Dylan O'Rae. Lamar Sparks and Ethan Murray tallied bases-loaded walks later in the inning, giving the Shuckers a 7-5 lead. In the eighth, Blake Holub entered for the Shuckers and continued his dominant 2024, extending his streak without allowing an earned run to 18 innings while picking up a six-out save. In the ninth, he worked around a single and a double, keeping the Barons off the board. Kaleb Bowman (5-1) earned the win while Max Roberts (0-1) took the loss. Holub earned his seventh save of the season.

Eight of the nine players in the Shuckers lineup reached base and seven of the nine recorded a hit. Dylan O'Rae (3-for-3), Darrien Miller (2-for-5) and Zavier Warren (2-for-4) all recorded multiple hits for the Shuckers, who tallied 11.

The series continues on Friday with Shane Smith (5-3, 3.18) scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Jairo Iriarte (4-7, 3.76) for the Barons. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Regions Field. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

