Homestand Decided by Three Goals as Dashers Fall in Second Straight

The Danville Dashers moved to a two-game losing streak Saturday night at the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville as the Watertown Wolves, led by a fantastic performance from goalie Blake Scott, sweep the weekend series.

Danville fell by a score of five to three on Saturday night, after an empty-net goal by Tyler Gjurich silenced the home crowd. The Dashers started off hot on the night, with Johan Hoglund firing home from the point on a scorching shot to Watertown goaltender Blake Scott's glove side with just over forty seconds expired in the first period.

It was all Watertown after that though as Scott thoroughly stifled the Dasher offense for the majority of the first period, allowing his team to score four straight goals in the game, two of which came in the first period. The first goal beating the Dasher goaltender for the night, Harley White, came when Michael Desjarlais found a Joseph Deveny rebound, and slotted home to tie the game up just over a minute and a half since the Dashers took the lead.

After that the game was very back and forth, with both sides threatening through offensive counter attacks. It was when Watertown found some possession in the final third of the ice, however, that they broke through to take the lead that they would hold for the majority of the game. Tyler Gjurich found the back of the net when Kyle Powell and Lane King connected, with Gjurich firing home past Harley White, giving Watertown a two to one lead with just 9 minutes gone in the first period.

The game was fast and clean for the majority of the first period, with the first penalty coming with nineteen minutes gone in the period as chippy play started to build up between the two teams, Lane King found his way to the penalty box for slashing. The penalty, though killed after the intermission by the Dashers, set off a chain reaction that set the game for a fast-paced, hard-hitting game with thirty more minutes of combined penalty time after that.

Cameron Dimmit was the next Wolf to find the back of the Dasher net, as he fired home on an assist from Joseph Deveny, to put the Wolves up three goals to one with 14 minutes gone in the second period, ending the scoring drought both sides succumbed to.

There was no scoring drought from then on in the game, as two minutes later Deric Boudreau scored on a power play, putting Watertown up by three. The lead seemed insurmountable at times, with Watertown pouring on the offensive pressure. The Dashers got some life back in the side when Levi Armstrong was tangled in a fight amidst a scrum between the two teams.

By the end of the series, Watertown's Preston Kugler was thrown out of the game for being the third man in. Other than a third period delay of game against Danville's Seth Ensor, that would be the game's last infraction.

Following the fight, the Dashers fought their way back into the game thanks to a stellar performance in the offensive zone by Tanner Hildebrandt, off a rebounded shot from AJ Tesoriero on an assist from Patrik Zilak with two minutes gone in the third period to bring the score to four to two.

It was Marco Luciani that found the net next, as he zipped a pass across the Watertown blue zone, bouncing off the foot of former Dasher Marvin Powell, and bouncing past Blake Scott into the net.

It was a hard-fought win for Watertown on the night, in a game that saw many twists of fate and turns in momentum. It was Tyler Gjurich who effectively iced the game with under a minute left to play in the third period, when he buried a half-rink open-net goal while Danville sought to tie the game with a pulled goalie.

Marco Luciani (1G) got the third star on the night with Kyle Powell (2A) getting the second star, and Tyler Gjurich (2G, 1A) getting the first star. Perhaps the unsung hero of the night was Watertown goaltender Blake Scott, who stopped a massive 61 Danville shots on the night, opposed to Danville goaltender Harley White who stopped 38 shots from the Wolves.

The Watertown Wolves (5-1-0) swept the weekend with the win, and will move on to face the Battle Creek Rumble Bees next weekend. On the other end, Danville (4-2-0) will move on to a road matchup against the Carolina Thunderbirds to start a two-weekend road trip.

