Enforcers Claim First Season Sweep, Silence Thunder 7-3

Elmira came into Veterans Appreciation night seeking their first season weekend series sweep and though it took all 60 minutes they accomplished their goal. It was a long night, but the Enforcers were able to sustain enough pressure to not only comeback, but dominate late in the game giving goaltender Joe Young his first win in a start of his pro career.

The Enforcers came out and played well to start off earning a power play early in the game, but were unable to find any success. They would give up an opportunity to the Thunder midway through the period, but the Penalty Kill stood strong for the two minutes. Unfortunately, Delaware was able to tire out the defenders and get a goal shortly after the expiration of the penalty to give themselves the 1-0 lead. Though Elmira made attempt after attempt to answer back the intermission came with the score remaining 1-0 for the Thunder.

Elmira must have had quite the meeting during the intermission as the second period saw a much more lively Enforcers crew back on the ice. Though they dominated the offensive zone time and had another power play opportunity it took until the final five minutes and a Sean Reynolds diving effort to finally tie the game and push one past goaltender Aaron Taylor. Neither team could push through a go-ahead goal before both sides would take the final break of the game.

The final period was the exact opposite of yesterday's game as Elmira finally solved the puzzle of Taylor. It was less than a minute into the game when the Enforcers broke the tie as Reynolds shot off the face off got his rebound fired it off the pad of Taylor before Andrew Harrison backhanded it over the outstretched goaltender. Six minutes late Kyle Stevens got his first of the season and Elmira was feeling comfortable. Almost as if on cue just after the media time out Evgenii Demin put one past Young to put the Thunder back within one goal.

Delaware's goal sparked something in the Enforcers as in a 1:49 span the Enforcers scored three goals as Reynolds netted his second of the night, Brandon Tucker scored for the second straight day, and Hudson Michaelis put a one timer home for his second of the year. Gavin Yates added his second of the year on a breakaway after Taylor had been relieved by Morgan Hudson who was unable to make the stop. A final second goal from Brandon Contratto gave the Thunder a 7-3 final score.

Young stopped 31 of 34 in his first pro start and his second win of the season.

The Enforcers go on the road for their next four games as they head to Danbury to face the Hat Tricks next weekend and then to Delaware the following weekend. Follow us on Facebook and Youtube to follow all the action!

