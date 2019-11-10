Thunderbirds Rebound to Split Weekend Series

The Carolina Thunderbirds defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 6-5 in the series finale at the Annex on Saturday.

Danbury struck first in the middle of the first period, but Carolina's Daniel Martin was quick to answer just 22 seconds later. Martin would go on to score two more goals in the second and third period respectively to earn a hat trick of his own.

"I think Danny finally found his game," Head Coach Andre Niec said. "He did a great job today and I'm really proud of him."

With 49 shots recorded on net, this game was an offensive war that the Thunderbirds won. In addition to Martin's hat trick, goals from forward Jan Salak, defenseman Stanislav Bachor and forward Everett Thompson contributed to the win.

The Thunderbirds were also able to add a shorthanded goal in the third period.

With tonight's win, the Thunderbirds improve to 5-1-0-0 overall while Danbury will fall to 1-3-0-2 on the season.

However, with a series against the Danville Dashers coming up next weekend, the Thunderbirds have an important work week ahead of them.

"We have to work on our defensive system," Niec said. "Our consistency and work ethic have to get better. When you step on the ice you can't take a shift off."

The Thunderbirds will play the Dashers Nov. 15 and 16 in Winston-Salem at the Annex.

3 Stars

1) Daniel Martin, Carolina

2) Jo Osaka, Carolina

3) Stanislav Vlasov, Carolina

