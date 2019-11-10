Rumble Bees Forge Ahead With Biggest Homestanding Weekend Of Early Campaign

RUMBLE BEES ALIVE IN THE HIVE: Set to commence their fourth week of good standing as one of four new expansion franchises in the 10-year-old Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), for the 2019-20 season, the Rumble Bees are discovering the many major on-ice challenges confronting them as they continue to press on in a positive, upbeat fashion toward the euphoria and relief of attaining that first-ever success. Under the tutorship of Head Coach Clint Hagmaier, Battle Creek's newest sextet of hockey-armored gladiators have compiled a composite record of 6(0-6-0) through their initial half-dozen dates; assembling a 5(0-5-0) mark at home; 1(0-1-0) abroad. Having been out-goaled by a differential of 40-12, "The Cereal City Six" start the latest new week residing in fifth place in the West Division alliance as the lone winless and pointless squad in the circuit. In the West Division: 1-Carolina 6(5-1-0)15; 2-Danville 6(4-2-0)12; 3-Columbus 6(3-2-1)9; 4-Port Huron 6(3-3-0)7. In the East Division: 1-(Tied) Mentor 6(5-1-0)15; 1-Watertown 6(5-1-0)15; 3-Elmira 6(3-2-1)9; 4-Danbury 6(1-3-2)5; 5-Delaware 6(1-5-0)3.

THE TRIFECTA WEEKEND:! The Rumble Bees are making major plans in preparation for their biggest weekend of this early season on their home ice of The Rink Battle Creek. The hometown team will play host with the most in a three-games in three days series against the Watertown Wolves, currently sharing the top perch position in the East Division standings with the Mentor Ice Breakers. Watertown comes to our town downtown for bouts with the Rumble Bees on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:35 pm before closing the extended series in the Rumble Bees first of three 12:35 pm Sunday matinee affairs. The Wolves will arrive on the BC scene riding the rising rapids of a five-game winning streak after incurring their lone setback of the season on opening night three weeks ago. November will continue to represent the Rumble Bees most ambitious docket scheduling of their inaugural season with 13-total games for the eleventh month of the calendar year; 6 of those at home and 7-on the road.

PREMIUM PROMOS PRESENTED: Allegiance and patriotism will be true central themes for Battle Creek's professional hockey team in this upcoming weekend three-games' homestand series against Watertown. With college football's greatest in-state rivalry set to unfold on Saturday, the Rumble Bees and their fans are making certain to become a part of the act as it will be "MICHIGAN / MICHIGAN STATE RIVALRY NIGHT" on Friday night at The Rink Battle Creek. All fans of Battle Creek are urged to attend the Friday night game resplendent in their best and favorite Wolverines and/or Spartans regalia. Then on Saturday night, and, again, Sunday afternoon, the Rumble Bees pro hockey organization will honor and salute all of our Military on "MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND." On these very special two days of Battle Creek hockey, all Military personnel can secure their tickets/seats for ONLY $5!!

COMING CLOSER: The past weekend, the Rumble Bees came closer to celebrating victory in climaxing an extended four-games, two weekends' series against the Mentor Ice Breakers. Though the torrid Mentor club did attain another pair of back-to-back victory verdicts, Battle Creek did offer vastly-improved and more formidable competition for the first place Ohio-based club; especially in game one on Friday night. In that one, "The Bees of Rumble" surmounted one two-goal deficit to achieve a game tie and nearly accomplished the feat a second time in the fateful final frame of the game before Mentor ultimately prevailed, 5-3. First goals of the season for Karndeep Natt (1) and Malcolm Zander (1) eradicated a 2-0 shortfall to forge a 2-2 deadlock. Ryan Alves (1) connection in the opening minute of the third stanza diminished the deficit to 4-3. In their first-ever road test, perhaps, the performance was not as compelling as Mentor completed the clean sweep of the entire four-games set on its home opening night in a 10-3 decision. In defeat, though, the Rumble Bees did establish a new team standard for two fastest goals when Eli Kinsman (2) and John Champlain (1) unholstered howitzers in the opening period in a lightning-like sequence of :30. Carl Mansson uncorked his team high third goal of the young season on a third period power play.

DIMINUTIVE DYNAMIC: Right wing Ryan Alves enjoyed a point-productive weekend with points in both of his club's weekend contests. Friday night, his goal struck swiftly and suddenly at the :23 mark of the third period narrowed the BC deficit to 4-3. His first goal of the season was also the fastest Rumble Bees goal scored at the start of a period thus far in this campaign.

KARN-NATT THE MAGNIFICENT: Right wing Karn Natt also authored points in each game the past weekend. His first goal of the season, late in the opening period on Friday night, triggered his team's resurgence from a 2-0 early deficit, eventually leading to a 2-2 tie. Then on Saturday night, he collected the primary assist on the Rumble Bees first goal in their first-ever road game.

THE "Z" FOR ZANDER: For the Rumble Bees, it is not the "Z for Zorro" but the "Z for Zander," rookie left wing Malcolm Zander. On Friday night, the Swedish import really stepped into the shot which produced his first pro goal as well as a Rumble Bees 2-2 tie early in the middle stanza. In the process, at that juncture of the contest, his stoked strike had eradicated an earlier 2-0 deficit.

JOHNNY JAM: Center John Champlain's hard work and total team-oriented efforts are beginning to pay handsome dividends for the Rumble Bees. The American-bred from Wadesville, IN has impressed with his solid, committed play in all three zones which led to his first goal of the season Saturday night in Mentor. It was his club's second goal in just :30; a new club record for fastest two goals in a single game.

STING STYLINGS: Through the first three weeks of the season and of their hockey history, the Rumble Bees top scoring stylists: 1-Carl Mansson 6(3-1-4); 2-Nate Margets 6(1-3-4); 3-Eli Kinsman 4(2-1-3); 4-Vince Susi 5(1-2-3); 5-Karndeep Natt 6(1-2-3); 7-Ryan Alves 6(1-2-3); 8-Ethan Busch-Anderson 5(0-3-3)

UNEVEN STRENGTH STORY: The Rumble Bees specialty teams may need a timely tonic at this stage of the season. The extra man band scotched and scuttled the stigma of an 0-19 drought on Saturday night at Mentor when Carl Mansson fired his team-high third goal of the season in the third period of his team's 10-3 setback. It was their lone PPG in 20-advantages through the four-games' series, spanning back-to-back weekends against the Ice Breakers. For the season, the Battle Creek power play ranks 9th in the FPHL, operating at 12.1% proficiency rating; 4-33. As far as the penalty-killing cast is concerned, the club ranks 10th in the loop with an efficiency mark of 60%; opponents are 12-30. Battle Creek has surrendered a league-most 4-shorthanded goals.

BETTERING BLUE LINE: The past week, the Rumble Bees stayed the steady course in their concerted efforts to upgrade the hockey club on-ice product. The Hockey Club's defense was the object of the organization's attention with the acquisitions of a pair of back line bulwarks. From reigning League Champion Carolina was obtained Marc Steele, 23, 6-2, 210 from Springfield College by way of Danville, NH. From Columbus, came the arrival of Ethan Busch-Anderson, 26, 6-4, 205 from Marquette, MI. Both newcomers made their respective debuts the past weekend and served as stabilizing influences for the goal patrol and crease police.

FEW FUN FAST FACTS FROM "FIC": The Rumble Bees 33-SOG Friday represented an early season team best, eclipsing the previous high of 32. The most GF for the club through the initial half-dozen contests has been 3 which it has accomplished 3-times and twice the past weekend in as many games. Rumble Bees have tied the game twice through 6-games. They have never led in a game nor netted the FG of game. They have outshot the opposition in only one of their first 18-periods of play thus far this season. After their three-games' homestand series upcoming this weekend, the Rumble Bees will have played 8 of their first 9-games at home before they embark on a strenuous stretch in the form of an extended 6-games road junket to close the month of November. Scoring by periods: 1st: 4-12; 2nd: 4-14; 3rd: 4-14. The 5-goals scored by Mentor in the first period Saturday night and the 10-total goals for the game represented the most GA allotted by the Rumble Bees in those two respective departments for this season.

