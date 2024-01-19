Home Streak Ended

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears fell at home to the Danbury Hat Tricks 4-3 on Friday night. With the regulation loss, Binghamton's 21-game home point streak has now ended. Danbury uses a four-goal third period to propel themselves to victory.

The game started slow, as the first five minutes of play only saw a combined three shots on goal.

Gavin Yates started the scoring in the first by outwaiting the goaltender and sliding the puck underneath the stick at the 12:45 mark. Nikita Ivashkin followed it up with a power play goal of his own, sending the Black Bears to the room with a two-goal lead.

Neither side was able to score in the second frame. Teams traded power play opportunities, but the goaltenders stopped all 29 shots.

Fireworks ignited in the third period as Danbury captain, Jonny Ruiz, scored on the power play giving the Hat Tricks and inch. Before they took the mile, Ivashkin did score his second of the night, but that is where the offense dried up for the Black Bears. Danbury scores the final three goals of the night in the final 10 minutes of play, sending Binghamton home empty handed for the first time at home this season. Danbury wins by a final score of 4-3.

