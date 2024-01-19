Prowlers Survive Rockers in Motor City

The Port Huron Prowlers edged out a 5-3 win over the Motor City Rockers at Big Boy Arena on Jan. 19. The Prowlers scored three times on five shots in the third period.

The scoring didn't begin until the second as Tucker Tynan and Trevor Babin were perfect in the opening 20. Less than a minute into the middle period, a series of bounces off the boards sent Sam Marit on a rush with Mitch Jones. Marit sent a pass across, Jones returned it and Marit tapped it home to make it 1-0.

With under three to play in the period, Alex Johnson flew up the left-wing wall and sent a wrist shot from below the hash marks and outside the faceoff circle that fooled Babin to make it 2-0.

Less than two minutes into the third, Austin Fetterly tried a return feed to Liam Freeborn on a two-on-one but it was blocked by a sliding Jameson Milam. Fetterly stole the puck back and fired it home to open up a three-goal Port Huron lead. A few minutes later, Cam Burt found Tim Delaney who, in turn, fed Adam Kuhn on a three-on-two to put Motor City on the board.

The Rockers got a power play but Josh Colten's pass along the blue line was stolen by Dalton Jay. He scored on the breakaway to restore the three-goal advantage. The goal was Prowlers' all-time leading scorer's 200th with the team.

Motor City did get a power play goal seconds later as the puck slid through for TJ Sneath on the back door. Then, Jonathan Juliano banged home a rebound at the side of the crease to pull the Rockers within one.

Johnson jumped up on a rush with under three minutes to play and sent a pass to the middle of the ice that Liam Freeborn touched home to make it 5-3 and end Motor City's hopes at a comeback.

Johnson and Jay finished with a goal and an assist apiece while Jones had two helpers. Tynan made 30 saves in net.

Milam and Burt led the way for Motor City with two assists each while Babin took the loss after stopping 18 shots.

The rivals are back at it at McMorran Place on Jan. 20 at 8 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

