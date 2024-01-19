Bobcats Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Defeat

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats took the first place Columbus River Dragons past even 65 minutes, scraping to earn a point in a 4-3 shootout defeat.

Vladislav Vlasov netted his 7th goal of the season, beating Tyler Roy through the five-hole towards the end of the second period.

Savva Smirnov gave the Bobcats a brief 3-2 lead midway through the third, before the Dragons answered.

Connor Green was stalwart in net for Blue Ridge, stopping 43 of 46 Columbus shots.

Hunter Hall assisted on both Bobcats goals, earning third star. Smirnov also assisted on the Vlasov goal, earning second star for his multi-point outing.

Both teams face off again tomorrow night at 7.

