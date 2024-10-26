Home Game Day: Wisconsin Windigo vs. Anchorage Wolverines

October 26, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Time to finish it.

Last night RAGED, let's do it again tonight. With a variety of events going on around town yesterday, we're so grateful over 2,000 of you decided to spend your evening with us!

With the Sullivan Arena buzzing, your Anchorage Wolverines danced their way to a 6-3 victory over the Midwest Division's first seed, the Wisconsin Windigo.

The two fought for the Midwest Division title last season, when the Wolverines earned the position and extended their season into the Robertson Cup semi-finals.

The teams have begun a rivalry within the division, with back-to-back seasons of competitive play, you won't want to miss tonight's game as the Wolverines aim to sweep the Windigo, and the Windigo fight to split.

FREE COWBELLS

This weekend we will be offering FREE COWBELLS AT ENTRY! Don't miss out on the future collector item.

