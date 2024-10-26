Hat Tricks End Weekend Series In 5-2 Defeat Against Rochester

October 26, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks have ended the weekend series against the Jr. Americans in a 5-2 loss. CJ Diagostino netted his first NAHL goal, along with Ty Izadi finding the back of the net on his 18th birthday. Reburn would also make 35 saves on 40 shots in his first NAHL start.

Danbury was off to a rough start in the opening frame, as Rochester would control the ice for most of the first period. Forward Gabriel Cull would open the scoring 7:29 into the first period, giving the Jr. Americans some early momentum.7:36 later, Jr. Americans defenseman Liam Chapman would extend Rochester's lead to 2-0. The Hat Tricks would head to the locker room to potentially reconfigure themselves following the end of the opening frame. The Hat Tricks were able to get a nice jolt of energy in the second frame, as Hat Tricks forward CJ Diagostino would net his first NAHL goal, going top shelf on Jr. Americans goaltender Florian Wade, to make it a one-score game. Rochester forward Chance Uzzell would answer CJ's goal 1:37 later to put the Jr. Americans up 3-1. Rochester would grab two more goals to start the final frame, however, Hat Tricks forward Ty Izadi would net a goal on his birthday to bring what would be the final score to 5-2.

The Hat Tricks are back home next weekend against the Maine Nordiques for the first time this season. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. and you buy your tickets at the door, or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

