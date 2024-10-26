Beckwith's OT Winner Seals Third-Period Comeback for Bruins

October 26, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

WATERTOWN, SD - For the second time in a week, the Austin Bruins (7-5-0-0) needed more than 60 minutes to claim victory. In their first-ever meeting with the Watertown Shamrocks (2-8-1-1), Connor Beckwith clinched a 3-2 overtime win for the Black and Gold.

It was a low-scoring game through the first 40 minutes, with Watertown's Grant Gardner netting the lone goal. The Bruins held a 19-13 shot advantage over the Shamrocks in that span but struggled to find traction on their three power-play chances.

Momentum shifted in the third period, with Gavin Hruza jump-starting the Bruins' comeback. Hruza lifted a Shamrock defender's stick, cut to the net, and fired a shot past Alex Sabev to tie it up. It was Hruza's first goal since October 6th against Minnesota.

A deflected pass put the Shamrocks back on top 2-1 ten minutes later. With under two minutes left, Steve Howard pulled Jack Solomon for an extra skater. Defenseman Ashton Bynum, playing just his third game back, fired from the blue line, and EJ Paddington buried the rebound to make it 2-2 with 1:23 left.

Overtime brought drama as Jackson Rilei's tripping penalty sent the Bruins shorthanded just before regulation ended. Austin's penalty kill and Solomon's crucial saves held off Watertown's attack. Nearing the final minute of OT, Beckwith broke free with Alex Laurenza, received the pass at the blue line, and fired the game-winner.

The Bruins seek back-to-back wins Saturday night against Watertown, aiming for their first consecutive victories since their four-game win streak to open the season.

