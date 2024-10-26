'Goal' Christian Is Back, Leads Wolverines to Massive Victory

October 26, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The foghorn in the Sullivan Arena rang as the Wolverines fought to a 6-3 win over the Wisconsin Windigo.

Connor Jalbert gave the Wolverines their first lead just two minutes into the contest, with the apple coming from Anchorage local Patrick Tolan.

Wisconsin snuck one in before Cole Christian rattled his first goal since wearing the 'A' on his chest.

Parker Newman recorded his first NAHL goal just a minute and a half into the second frame, when him and Andrew Karkoc went on a 2v1 in Wisconsin's zone.

Christian decided to show why he was called 'Goal Christian' last season, getting his second goal of the night and seventh on the season.

40-seconds later, Toby Carlson gave the Wolverines a three-point lead with a shot from the left dot.

Jakub Bednarik finalized the Wolverines six-point win after faking a shot and sliding the puck far side past Wisconsin's netminder.

We will see you TOMORROW for Wisconsin Windigo and Anchorage Wolverines at The Sullivan Arena with a 7:30pm puck drop!

