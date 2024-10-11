Home Game Day: Kenai River Brown Bears vs. Anchorage Wolverines

October 11, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The day is here, Wolverines Nation - home opener at the Sullivan Arena.

As if the day couldn't get any better, commemorative rally towels will be available for the fans to mark the date that the Sullivan Arena awakens.

The Wolverines took to their home ice for the very first time yesterday, after months of preparation at The Ben.

The Sullivan Arena's first game back brings in-state rivalry between the Kenai River Brown Bears and the Anchorage Wolverines to the "sickest barn in the NAHL," according to MN Hockey Talk.

The two teams have yet to see each other this season, making the anticipation for the home opener go through the roof.

Doors will open at 6:00pm with the puck dropping at 7:00pm.

A new era in Anchorage begins tonight, be there as history is made and hockeytown is revived. Let's Rage.

