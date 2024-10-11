Hat Tricks Add Defenseman J.S. Pack Ahead of Weekend Series

October 11, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks have added a defenseman to their roster with the signing of Jean-Sebastien (J.S.) Pack. Pack was a free agent who played three games with the Springfield Jr. Blues of the Midwest Division to start the year. The West Coast native registered a goal and an assist in his short stint in Springfield, however, he had a great season with the Utah Outliers of the NCDC in the 2023-24 season. Pack tallied 18 points in 44 games played, the highest amongst defensemen on the Outliers that season. J.S. looks to add to the defensive end of the puck in Danbury as he makes his Hat Tricks debut against the Northeast Generals this weekend. You can buy tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game-day updates, interviews, and more.

