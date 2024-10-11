Wilderness Hit Road to Complete 4-Game Swing vs. Springfield

October 11, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

One week after dropping two games on home ice to the Springfield Jr. Blues, the Minnesota Wilderness seek to deliver some payback. The Wilderness and Jr. Blues meet again this weekend, this time with both games at the Nelson Center in Springfield, IL.

Both games last weekend (Oct. 4-5) finished 4-3. Springfield (5-2) won Friday after trailing nearly the entire game until it rallied with three unanswered in the 2nd and 3rd periods. Saturday's game saw the teams trade possession of the lead in the first period before the Jr. Blues scored two in the 2nd to take a 4-2 lead going into the third. A comeback effort from the Wilderness (3-5-1) led to one goal before time expired in the third period.

On special teams, goals were difficult to obtain, with each team scoring once over the two games. Minnesota finished 1-for-9, while Springfield went 1-for-7.

In goal, Nick Erickson occupied the Wilderness cage in both games. The Jr. Blues split duties with Frank Murphy between the pipes Friday and Matt Schoephoerster on Saturday.

This will mark the first pair of games for the Wilderness since Colten St. Clair resigned as head coach. St. Clair left to take over as head coach of the Omaha Lancers of the USHL. Assistant coach Evan Alexius will serve as interim head coach and director of player personnel Kevin Smalley will be interim assistant coach until the team hires a new permanent bench boss.

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games played Points This weekend's opponent(s)

1 Kenai River 10 15 Home/home vs. Anchorage

2 Wisconsin 8 14 2 @ Chippewa

3 Fairbanks 7 11 2 vs. Janesville

4 Springfield 7 10 2 vs. Wilderness

5 Anchorage 7 9 Home/home vs. Kenai River

6 Chippewa 8 7 2 vs. Wisconsin

6 Minnesota 9 7 2 @ Springfield

6 Janesville 10 7 2 @ Fairbanks

