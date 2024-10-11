Gariepy, Bugs Shut Out Ice Wolves Behind Big Third Period

October 11, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (5-4) fought hard and shutout the New Mexico Ice Wolves, 2-0 at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

The Bugs out-shot the Wolves, 13-3 despite a scoreless opening period.

SHV couldn't find the back of the net in the second period and neither could New Mexico. The Bugs led in SOG, 26-13 after two.

SHV broke the ice at 8:43 of the third period on the PP when Kyan Haldenby saw a rebound in front and smacked in his first goal of the year to give the Bugs a 1-0 lead. Gleb Akimov and Cole Hutchinson earned the helpers. NM would put a late push in the final minutes w/ the extra attacker and PP, but it was Brent Litchard sealing up the game as he blocked the shot and fired home the EN goal at 19:19 to close out a 2-0 Bugs victory over the Ice Wolves.

Aden Gariepy made 22 stops to earn his first shutout of the season and third straight win in net.

The Bugs and Wolves will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. It'll be our "Top Guns N Hoses" appreciation night w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

