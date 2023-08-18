Holton's Homer Leads Erie to a Doubleheader Split

August 18, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







Erie and Akron split a doubleheader on Friday with Akron winning the opener, 2-1, and Erie winning the second game, 6-4.

In the first game, Bryan Sammons made his first start for Erie. He pitched well but took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits over 5.2 innings while walking two and striking out 10, which tied a career-high.

Sammons (0-1) took the loss after relinquishing a 1-0 Erie lead in the fifth. In the top half, Erie went ahead on Justice Bigbie's run-scoring fielder's choice with the bases loaded. Akron tied it on the first pitch of the bottom half on Bryce Ball's solo home run. Later in the frame, Petey Halpin doubled home the go-ahead run.

Bradley Hanner (6-3) went the final 2.2 innings and earned the win.

Erie jumped out to an early lead in game two on Ben Malgeri's first-inning sacrifice fly after the SeaWolves loaded the bases against Jack Leftwich with no outs. They made it 2-0 in the second inning on Luis Santana's RBI groundout.

Adam Wolf could not hold the lead in the bottom of the second inning. After a one-out single and a walk, Gabriel Rodriguez doubled home Akron's first run. Later in the frame with the bases loaded, Wolf hit Juan Brito with a pitch to force home the tying run.

The first two batters reached against Tim Naughton in the third and both scored. Joe Naranjo's RBI single gave Akron a 3-2 lead. Connor Kokx also hit an RBI single to make it 4-2.

Jake Holton's two-run blast against Mason Hickman in the fifth inning tied the game at four.

The first two Erie hitters in the sixth reached, prompting Tanner Burns to replace Hickman. Burns walked his first hitter to load the bases. Santana then grounded a two-run single to give Erie a 6-4 lead.

Bryce Tassin (2-2) tossed three scoreless innings and earned the win. Hickman (4-4) was charged with the loss. Blake Holub allowed the first two batters in the seventh inning to reach but finished his fifth save without allowing a run.

Erie and Akron continue the series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. as Brant Hurter opposes Ross Carver.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.