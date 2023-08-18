Flying Squirrels Blank Senators, 4-0

The Richmond Flying Squirrels shut out the Harrisburg Senators 4-0 Friday night at the Diamond in Richmond. Harrisburg outhit Richmond 8-4 but couldn't push across a run. Richmond received seven walks, two errors, and two hit batters from the Senators. Three of the walks scored for Richmond. The Senators had at least one base runner in every inning. Andrew Alvarez made his double-A debut and pitched well but took the loss.

The Big Play

In the bottom of the fifth inning in a scoreless game, Jimmy Glowenke walked to lead off the inning. Victor Bericoto followed with a sacrifice bunt attempt, but he reached on a single and on the play, Alvarez threw the ball down the right field line allowing Glowenke to score giving Richmond a 1-0 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Andrew Alvarez was outstanding through the first four innings, allowing just a walk and a hit. He allowed two runs to score in the fifth and was saddled with the loss... Odalvi Javier came on the sixth inning. He walked one and hit two allowing a run on now hits... Alex Troop pitched the final two frames and allowed a run on a hit while walking three.

With the Gavel

Jacob Young had three hits, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. He also stole two bases... Robert Hassell III went two-for-four.

Filibusters

The Senators went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded twelve... The two errors the Senators committed was the first time in the second half they've committed two errors in a game... Over the past two games, of the 11 runs Richmond has scored seven have reached on a walk and one on an error... The time of the game was 2:28... The attendance was 5,355.

On the Docket

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game five of their six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.

