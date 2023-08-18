Twenty-Two Runs Highlight Somerset's Offensive Demolition of Reading

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightin' Phils on Friday night by a score of 22-3 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Somerset's 22 runs and 23 hits were both the most in a game in the Yankees Double-A era, spanning back at least to 2003, when the Yankees' Double-A affiliation began in Trenton (previous Double-A runs record was 20 and previous Double-A hits record was 22).

Nine different Patriots hit safely in the game, while nine different Patriots collected RBIs and nine different Patriots scored a run.

Eight Patriots out of the starting lineup collected multiple hits, while six scored multiple runs and five collected multiple RBIs.

Somerset pieced together back-to-back six-run innings in the eighth and ninth, behind 11 combined hits and two home runs.

The performance marked Somerset's ninth 4+ home run game of the season and second this week. The Patriots are now 9-0 when hitting 4+ home runs.

Coming out of the game, Somerset has a +177 run differential on the season, which leads all minor league affiliates at all levels.

RHP Drew Thorpe (6.2 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 12 K, 2 HR) earned his second Double-A win in his second Double-A appearance, throwing a career-high 103 pitches.

The performance marked Thorpe's 20th career start and his third having racked up 12+ strikeouts.

In three starts this season vs. Phillies affiliates (two vs. High-A Jersey Shore and one vs. Double-A Reading), Thorpe is 3-0 with a 0.87 ERA and 2 ER over 20.2 IP with 31 K, 4 BB and 13 H.

Thorpe ends the night with 159 total strikeouts this season, ranking first among all minor league pitchers, while also ranking among the minor league leaders with a 2.62 ERA (8th), 123.2 IP (4th) and 12 W (T-3rd).

LF Jasson Dominguez (4-for-6, 3 RBI, 4 R, HR, BB, K, SB) starred with his first four-hit game of the season, tying his career-high mark with the third four-hit game of his career and first at the Double-A level.

The performance marked Dominguez's 30th multi-hit game and his 19th since the start of July.

Dating back to the start of July, Dominguez leads the Eastern League with 56 H, 30 R, 82 TB and 19 SB. During this span, he also ranks among the league leaders with a .324 AVG (4th), .399 OBP (7th), 28 RBI (T-7th), .21 BB (8th) and 879 OPS (9th).

In 40 games since July 1, Dominguez has an .879 OPS, while slashing .327/.399/.480 with 28 RBI, 30 R, 5 HR, 1 3B, 9 2B, 21 BB and 19 SB.

In 16 games during August, Dominguez has a .957 OPS, while slashing .349/.417/.540 with 10 RBI, 11 R, 2 HR, 6 2B, 8 BB and 7 SB.

Dominguez scored a career-high four runs for the third time this season and fourth time in his career.

Dominguez hit his 15th home run of the season 426 feet out to center field to give Somerset an 8-0 lead in the fourth inning, marking the first series this season where he has homered more than once.

Dominguez stole his 37th base of the season, tying the career-high mark that he set in 2022.

Coming out of the game, Dominguez's 81 runs and 77 walks continue to lead the Eastern League.

3B Eduardo Torrealba (3-for-6, 7 RBI, 2 R, HR, 2B) hit a ninth inning grand slam for his first Double-A home run, which made the score of the game 21-2 Somerset.

Torrealba's 7 RBIs over the final two innings of the game shattered his previous career-high of 3 RBIs, coming in his 459th career game.

The 7 RBIs are the most by any player in the Somerset Patriots Double-A era and tied for the most in the Yankees Double-A era spanning back to at least 2003, when the Yankees' Double-A affiliation began in Trenton. In this span, Torrealba is the sixth Yankees minor leaguer to reach 7 RBIs and the first since Brandon Laird in 2010.

C Agustin Ramirez (3-for-5, 2 RBI, 4 R, HR, 2 BB, SB) reached base six times in the game, hit his first Double-A home run and stole his first Double-A base.

The performance marked Ramirez's eighth three-hit performance of the season and his first at the Double-A level. Ramirez's four runs scored set a new career-high.

SS Max Burt (4-for-6, 3 RBI, 2 R, HR, K, SB) smacked Somerset's fourth homer of the game in the ninth inning, to bring home the Patriots' 22nd run on their 23rd

Burt's 11th homer of the season tied the career-high mark he set with Somerset in 2022, while his four hits set a new career-high in his 413thcareer game.

