Hollywood Stars to Replace Dominican Republic

June 19, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





DURHAM, N.C. - Due to transportation issues, the Dominican Republic team, which finished its games against the Can-Am League's American clubs Sunday, has been replaced on the schedule for its remaining games by the Hollywood Stars. The Stars competed in the independent Pecos League in 2017.

The Dominican Republic team had been scheduled to play at Ottawa June 19-21, at Trois-Rivières June 22-24, and at Québec June 26-28. All dates and times will remain the same for games against Hollywood.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from June 19, 2018

Hollywood Stars to Replace Dominican Republic - Ottawa Champions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.