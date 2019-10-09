Hogs Kick off Home Schedule with Calendar Giveaway this Saturday at BMO

October 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs return to the BMO Harris Bank Center this Saturday to kick off their home schedule for the 2019-20 regular season. The home opener is the first chance fans can see this year's IceHogs squad in action at the BMO, and the first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking.

SATURDAY, OCT. 12 vs. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS

Time: Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Home Opener: Saturday's game is the first chance to see this season's IceHogs squad at home for the 2019-20 campaign. The Hogs have won 20+ home games in back-to-back seasons and return to Rockford boasting 17 former NHL Draft picks on their current roster.

Calendar Giveaway: The first 4,000 fans in attendance to the IceHogs home opener will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.