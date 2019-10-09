Admirals to Televise Nine Games this Season

October 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI- Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will televise nine games this season on WVTV My24 Milwaukee, beginning this Saturday night for the team's home opener at Panther Arena against the Laval Rocket at 6 pm.

The nine games, all at home, are two more than the team televised last season, which was the first home games televised since the 1999-00 season.

Date Opponent Time

Saturday, October 12 Laval 6:00 PM

Friday, November 1 Iowa 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 23 Grand Rapids 6:00 PM

Friday, December 20 Cleveland 7:00 PM

Friday, January 24 Rockford 7:00 PM

Friday, February 7 Texas 7:00 PM

Friday, February 21 Chicago 7:00 PM

Friday, March 13 Manitoba 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 11 Grand Rapids 6:00 PM

The Voice of the Admirals Aaron Sims will handle the play-by-play duties for the TV games and he will be joined by Nolan Yonkman, who will provide analysis. Yonkman spent four years with the Admirals from 2006-10 and was team Captain for two seasons. A veteran of over 1,000 professional games in the AHL, NHL, and Europe, Yonkman recently retired from playing.

While on TV the Ads will still have their games broadcast on the radio on The Big 920 with Patrick Reed providing the call. As with all Admiral games, Reed's call will be available on AHL TV at www.watchtheahl.com.

About My24

My24 is a WI based station and a SBG Television affiliate owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country today. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides sales services to 163 television stations in 77 markets, after pending transactions. Sinclair's television group reaches approximately 38.7% of US television households and includes FOX, ABC, MyTV, CW, CBS, NBC, Univision and Azteca affiliates.

The Admirals 2019-20 regular season, presented by Landmark Credit Union, continues Friday night when the Ads visit the Grand Rapids Griffins before opening the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm against the Laval Rocket at Panther Arena.

