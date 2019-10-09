Comets Hot Rod to Tour Village of Clinton

The Utica Comets promo team, players and staff will be touring the Village of Clinton on Thursday, October 10 on their Hot Rod Fanboni ahead of their 2019 Home Opener Wednesday, October 16.

Where - The tour will begin at Clinton Tractor on St. Rt. 12B before heading through the historic Village Green escorted by Kirkland Police and ending at the Clinton Arena for photo ops with skaters attending public skate.

When - Thursday, October 10 2pm-4:15pm

The Comets open the home portion of their schedule on Wednesday, October 16 against the Syracuse Crunch at 7 p.m. Opening weekend continues with a fan-friendly two-day Oktoberfest on Friday and Saturday before the team takes on the visiting Checkers and Americans. The weekend concludes with a Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Blue Oyster Cult and Silver Arrow concert on Sunday, October 20. Tickets for all events can be purchased online at www.empirestatetix.com or by calling the Box Office at 315-790-9070.

