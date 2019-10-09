Bruins Assign Axel Andersson to QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 9, that the team has assigned defenseman Axel Andersson to the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

"We are excited for Axel to be playing in Moncton of the QMJHL," said Sweeney. "John Torchetti and the Moncton Wildcats organization will provide Axel with the best development opportunity as he transitions to playing in North America."

Andersson was selected by Boston in the second round (57th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. The Järna, Sweden native spent the 2018-19 season playing with Södertälje SK in Hockey Allsvenskan, the second highest level of pro hockey in Sweden. Andersson recorded five assists during the 2018-19 season and finished with a plus-five rating, averaging 17 minutes of ice time per game. The 19-year-old also represented Sweden in seven games of international competition, scoring two goals and adding six assists for eight points.

