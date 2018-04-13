Hockin Placed on DL

The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves affecting the Myrtle Beach Pelicans:

-RHP Chad Hockin has been placed on the 7-day disabled list.

-RHP Kyle Miller has been assigned to Myrtle Beach from Extended Spring Training. He will wear No. 40.

Hockin has pitched in two games so far for Myrtle Beach, going 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA. Last year with Low-A South Bend, the Upland, Calif., native pitched in 38 contests, posting a 3-4 record and 3.95 ERA. Over 54.2 innings, he yielded 51 hits, and struck out 57 against 19 walks. Hockin was originally drafted out of Cal State Fullerton in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

Miller is set to begin his second stint with Myrtle Beach. A native of Fort Myers, Fla., the right-hander pitched in 32 games between Myrtle Beach and South Bend a season ago, ceding 92 hits in 90.2 frames. He whiffed 58 batters and walked 33. A 19th-round pick by the Cubs in 2015, Miller pitched collegiately at Florida Atlantic University.

The Pelicans' roster sits at 25 active players, with three players on the disabled list.

