Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (April 13 vs. Carolina)

Following an incredible walk-off win on Thursday in the home opener, the Dash go for their fifth straight victory on Friday in their matchup against the Carolina Mudcats. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (5-3) vs. Carolina Mudcats (5-3)

RHP Dylan Cease (0-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. LHP Nathan Kirby (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark

Game #9 (Home Game #2)

BOOKER STEALS HOME IN WALK OFF WIN

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, Joel Booker stole home to give Winston-Salem a 3-2, walk-off win over the Carolina Mudcats on Thursday night in front of 5,977 fans at BB&T Ballpark. Booker entered the game as a pinch-runner in the 10th inning, starting the game at second base per MiLB's newly-instituted pace-of-play rules. Right-hander Mike Morrison picked up the victory, throwing two scoreless innings and thwarting the Mudcats' scoring attempt in the top half of the inning. With the runners on second and third and one out, Clint Coulter hit a line drive to shortstop where Yeyson Yrizarri snared it and doubled off Dallas Carroll at third to set up Booker's heroics.

MORE ON BOOKER (AKA BENNY THE JET)

Booker, the man responsible for the first-ever walk-off stolen base in Dash history (2009-present), has gotten off to a hot start in 2018. A former 22nd-round pick by the White Sox out of the University of Iowa, Booker is 8-for-20 (.400) with a homer and seven runs scored thus far this season. A star with the Hawkeyes collegiately, Booker leads the team with three stolen bases this year. Prior to Thursday, the last time a Dash player stole home was on May 22, 2017, when Toby Thomas accomplished the feat against Carolina.

OTHER HEROES FROM THURSDAY

Along with Booker and Morrison, here were the other top performers from Thursday's home opener:

OF Alex Call: 1-for-4, 2B, run scored

RHP Danny Dopico: 2IP, 2H, 0R-ER, 3K; 1st outing at BB&T Ballpark since 7/17/16 against Myrtle Beach.

LHP Bernardo Flores: 6IP, 9H, 2ER; second straight quality start to begin the season

INF Ti'Quan Forbes: 1-for-2, 2B, RBI, 3BBs; tied the game with an RBI double in the eighth

INF Yeyson Yrizarri: 3-for-5, 2B, run scored

BETTER THAN YEARS PAST

With the victory, the Dash improve to 4-5 overall in home openers at BB&T Ballpark. Despite the sub-.500 mark in lid-lifters at home. Winston-Salem has won the opening game in back-to-back years.

ANOTHER HOMECOMING

Dash first baseman Gavin Sheets made his return to Winston-Salem on Thursday after starring with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for three seasons. A former second-round pick by the White Sox in 2017, Sheets went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the home opener. Sheets was a two-time All-ACC honoree with the Deacs. During his junior season, Sheets hit 21 home runs (second-most in program history) and led collegiate baseball with 84 RBIs. Prior to Thursday, the last time Sheets played in Winston-Salem was on June 4, 2017, when the Demon Deacons earned a 12-8 victory over West Virginia in the NCAA Regional to advance to the NCAA Super Regional.

LOOKING TO CEASE THE MOMENT

Highly-touted right-hander Dylan Cease, who is rated the fifth-best prospect in the White Sox system, will make his second start at the High-A level on Thursday. Originally a sixth-round pick with the Cubs in 2014, Cease was traded to the White Sox last July, along with three now-former Dash players (Eloy Jimenez, Bryant Flete and Matt Rose), in exchange for big league left-hander Jose Quintana. The righty was a non-roster invite to 2018 White Sox Spring Training. More information is available on page 3.

BEST OF THE BEST

Seven of the White Sox top 15 prospects per MLB Pipeline have been placed on Winston-Salem's Opening Day roster. Outfielder Luis Robert (third), who is on the disabled list, highlights this group. Joining Robert on this list is Cease (fifth), right-hander Dane Dunning (sixth), outfielder Blake Rutherford (seventh), outfielder Micker Adolfo (10th), Sheets (11th) and outfielder Luis Basabe (13th).

DASH DOTS

Throughout his big league career, Dash manager Omar Vizquel stole home four times...Winston-Salem drew 5,977 fans during the home opener on Thursday.

