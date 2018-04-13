Homestand Preview

After the first road trip of the 2018 season, the Potomac Nationals return to Pfitzner Stadium for a four-game homestand next Thursday, April 19th! The homestand features Public Safety Appreciation Weekend, two giveaways, post-game fireworks and Kids Day Sunday. The P-Nats will play a Northern Division rival, the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians), for the four-game set.

Thursday, April 19th

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Thursday Cheers: dollar drink specials during the game

College Night Pfitz Parties: cornhole, water pong and trivia in the brand-new Pfitzner Stadium Party Zone

D.A.R.E. Night: Wear your D.A.R.E. t-shirt to receive a $5 grandstand ticket

Friday, April 20th

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Salute to Jorts Night: Leg Liberation Station in the concourse where fans can cut their jeans into jorts; famous jorts will appear on the video board during the game and there will be a "Best Jorts" competition for fans who wear jorts; plus any fan who wears jorts can purchase a discounted grandstand ticket for $5

Public Safety Appreciation Weekend: EMS Workers, Police Department members, Fire & Rescue Department members, nurses, doctors & surgeons can purchase a discounted grandstand ticket for $5 with proof of ID; the Department of Fire & Rescue will be at The Pfitz with their mascot, Sparky, and will have an obstacle course set up in front of the gates

Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Pre-game Band in the Café Area: Riptide will be performing for fans

Saturday, April 21st

First pitch: 6:35pm Gates open: 5pm

Carolina League Legends Card Set Giveaway, presented by The Fantastic Store-Blowout Cards (first 1,000 fans): features both the best players to play in the Carolina League over the years and the motion picture, television and sports stars visiting Pfitzner Stadium as part of the 2018 Legends Autograph Series

Temperature Guarantee: If the temperature isn't 70° F by first pitch, all fans can bring their ticket stub back and exchange it for a free grandstand ticket to any remaining Potomac Nationals home game, excluding July 4th

Public Safety Appreciation Weekend: EMS Workers, Police Department members, Fire & Rescue Department members, nurses, doctors & surgeons can purchase a discounted grandstand ticket for $5 with proof of ID

Post-game Fireworks, presented by WTOP, set to Prince music

Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Pre-game Band in the Café Area: Cadillac Romeos will be performing for fans

Sunday, April 22nd

First pitch: 1:05pm Gates open: Noon

First-Half Team Photo Giveaway, presented by PRTC (first 1,000 fans)

Pre-game Team Autograph Signing, presented by PRTC: meet the P-Nats during a pre-game on-field autograph session running from when gates open until approximately 12:25pm

Harry Potter Day: the ballpark will be decorated like places from the Harry Potter world; Nathan Love, who is a wand maker, will be setup in the concourse selling wands; if fans have a visible scar on their face or if they dress up, they can purchase discounted grandstand ticket for $5; there will be a golden snitch hidden in the ballpark and the lucky fan who finds it will win a prize; there will be a House Cup competition, where the ballpark will be divided into the four Hogwarts Houses and the P-Nats players will compete to bring home the cup for their House; there will also be on-field promotions and prizes relating to Harry Potter

Earth Day: $5 grandstand tickets for anyone wearing Captain Planet gear, plus information on the video board

Reading Program Day: students who have participated in Uncle Slam's Reading Program will be recognized for their achievements in a pre-game parade

Public Safety Appreciation Weekend: EMS Workers, Police Department members, Fire & Rescue Department members, nurses, doctors & surgeons can purchase a discounted grandstand ticket for $5 with proof of ID

Kids Day Sunday:

Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Kids Eat Free: the first 250 kids 12&U will receive a free drink and hot dog

Face Painting: kids can have their face painted by Facing Angels in the concourse (charge applies)

Military Appreciation Jerseys, presented by Reality Realty: the P-Nats will wear these on select games throughout the season to recognize local military members and to thank them for all that they do for our country

Virginia529 Super Saver Sunday: show your Virginia529 Smart Savers Club Card at the ticket office to receive two free grandstand tickets to the game

