Hjelle Hurls Quality Start but Reno Tops Sacramento in Finale

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Just one run separated the Sacramento River Cats and the Reno Aces after six innings, but Reno scored in each of the final three frames to run away with the series finale by a final of 7-0 on Monday.

As has been the theme of most the series, Monday's contest started as a true pitcher's duel with both starters in a groove from the jump. The River Cats (37-43) received one of their best starts of the season from right-hander Sean Hjelle (1-3), who had retired each of the first seven hitters that he faced.

Meanwhile, Hjelle's Aces' (47-34) counterpart Slade Cecconi (4-5) was game to match, as he worked around a soft, one-out infield single in the first. From that point, Cecconi retired 10 consecutive batters which included punching out the final two hitters in the second before setting down the side on strikes in order during the third.

Reno earned its first base runner the hard way to snap Hjelle's streak in the third, as Jose Herrera was hit by a pitch on his foot. Showing no ill effects, he came all the way from first to score on a two-out RBI triple into the right-center gap from Buddy Kennedy. To start the fourth Hjelle yielded a single, but his defense picked him up with a double play that was started on a solid turning throw by Isan Diaz.

Riding the momentum of the shutdown inning, the River Cats nearly knotted the game on one swing from David Villar, but his drive into deep right center was brought back by a jumping catch at the wall by Barrosa. Sacramento did tally a pair of two-out hits following that play, but both were left stranded.

Returning to the mound in the sixth was Hjelle, and though an error began the inning, another pair of ground balls including an inning-ending twin killing helped him post the longest outing by a Sacramento starter this season. He left following the sixth, allowing just the one run on only two hits with four strikeouts and no walks, though his hit batter came around to score.

Cecconi remained on the mound through the sixth and seventh, stranding a Ramos double to left-center field in the former before retiring the side in order during the seventh. Taking over in relief during the eighth was Carlos Vargas, who put two River Cats on base with a free pass and hit by pitch but avoided any damage.

While Reno pitching was tough, the bats came to life late by scoring in each of the final three frames. During the seventh the Aces struck again with two outs, plating a pair with a double to right center by Blaze Alexander, then added one more in the eighth in peculiar fashion.

With the bases loaded Tristin English hit a high pop up that started in foul territory, but drifted back into play where it landed without being caught. However, the umpires called for the infield fly rule leading to English being called out, but the two lead runners advanced resulting in an RBI.

The final three runs of the game were all scored in the top of the ninth, the first of which came on a home run with one out from Alexander down the left-field line on a full count. Three straight singles then loaded the bases leading to an RBI for Pavin Smith when he drew a free pass, all before the final run scored on a sacrifice fly from Phillip Evans that pushed the score to its final of 7-0 which split the series.

Hjelle took the tough luck loss despite tossing the first quality start by a River Cat this season, as he was the first Sacramento pitcher to go six innings. Cecconi was credited with the win, going seven scoreless with just four hits allowed while punching out seven.

Half of the Sacramento hits belonged to Heliot Ramos, making the first appearance on his current rehab assignment, as he finished the night 2-for-3 with a double. Logging the other two hits were David Villar and Armando Alvarez, both of whom went 1-for-4.

The River Cats will turn around and start a new series tomorrow night in Salt Lake City against the Bees, with the first pitch of the six-game set scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

