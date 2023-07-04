Season-High Crowd of 7,371 Wraps Holiday Weekend at Cheney Stadium

July 4, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (40-41, 3-3) dropped the last matchup of their six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees (40-40, 3-3), 11-2 at Cheney Stadium on Monday. A season-high 7,371 fans came to the ballpark, the most at a Rainiers home game since September 18, 2021. Despite the loss, the Rainiers split the series with their PCL West Division foes.

Jo Adell got the Bees on the board in the first inning with an opposite-field solo shot. The right fielder has 13 of his MiLB-leading 23 homers with the bases empty.

The Rainiers quickly erased the 1-0 Salt Lake lead, as Sam Haggerty, the first Tacoma batter of the game, hit a homer over the left field wall. Haggerty became the third Rainier to hit a leadoff round tripper, joining Taylor Trammell (June 7) and Mason McCoy (June 23).

Adam Engel added a solo shot of his own in the home half of the ninth frame. The Rainiers have now left the yard in 12 straight games, a season-high streak. Tacoma has hit multiple homers in 10 of those 12 games.

Salt Lake opened up the game in the second and third innings. Three RBI from Brett Phillips (1) and Jordyn Adams (2) put the Bees up 4-1 in the second inning. The Bees added seven more runs in the third off of RBI hits from Livan Soto and Chris Okey, then a 3-run jack from Trey Cabbage, his 23rd of the season to re-tie Adell for the MiLB lead.

Tacoma pitching kept the Bees off the scoreboard for the last six innings of the game. Blake Weiman, a large part of that effort, continued his hot streak out of the bullpen, tossing two scoreless innings for Tacoma. The lefty has six straight appearances dating back to June 18 without allowing any runs (8.0 IP, 7 H, 0 BB, 9 K), lowering his season ERA by 1.46 in the process.

Cade Marlowe stole his 19th base of the season in the first inning, swiping eight of them during his current streaks of reaching base safely in 15 consecutive games and getting a base knock in nine straight. The left fielder has raised his batting average raise 32 points during this 15 game stretch (21-for-59, 10 XBH, 12 BB, 15 R).

The Rainiers travel to Reno to take on the Aces at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PT. RHP Konner Wade returns from the 7-day injured list to start for Tacoma, with RHP Bryce Jarvis starting on the mound for Salt Lake.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.