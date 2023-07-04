Five-Game Win Streak Ends as Dodgers Claim Opener, 7-4

July 4, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - Despite Cole Tucker legging out an inside-the-park home run and Willie MacIver powering his first Triple-A big fly over the wall, the Isotopes came up a bit short on Independence Day. Oklahoma City plated three runs in the sixth inning to bust open a close contest, and the Dodgers held on for a 7-4 victory Tuesday evening at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Albuquerque saw their season-best five-game win streak come to an end with the defeat, but still sit atop the Pacific Coast League's second half standings with a record of 5-2.

Topes Scope: - Tucker's inside-the-park homer was the 21st in Isotopes history and third this season, joining Jimmy Herron (May 18 vs. Tacoma) and Connor Kaiser (June 6 vs. Sugar Land). This was just the fifth to occur on the road and second in Oklahoma City, as Hector Luna accomplished the feat on May 31, 2009.

- This marks Albuquerque's most inside-the-parkers in a campaign since four in the inaugural season of 2003. Kevin Hooper, Jason Wood, Gerald Williams and Robert Stratton all did so that year, with Stratton's coming in Game 3 of the PCL Playoffs against Nashville.

- Tucker was 3-for-4, his sixth contest with three or more hits in his last 18 games. He is slashing .380/.419/.557 with five doubles, three homers and 11 RBI during the span.

- Wynton Bernard produced his fourth consecutive multi-hit contest since rejoining Albuquerque's lineup on Saturday. It is his first stretch of four multi-hit games in a row since April 6-15, 2022.

- Jimmy Herron tallied his 18th multi-hit game of the season and third in his last five contests. He is 8-for-18 with a double, two homers and five RBI during the stretch. Herron also stole his 10th base of the year tonight, meaning he has reached double-digits in three of the four full pro seasons he has played.

- Michael Toglia extended his on-base streak to 20 games with an RBI double in the seventh inning. He has eight homers and 25 RBI during the stretch that started June 9, to go along with 20 walks. Additionally, Toglia has 17 RBI over his last nine games.

- MacIver homered for the first time since last Aug. 12 with Double-A Hartford, a span of 130 at-bats. He has seven extra-base hits in 47 at-bats between the ACL Rockies and Albuquerque this season.

- The Isotopes drew just two walks, their 20th time being held to a pair or fewer this year.

- Justin Hangenman became the 10th starter to complete five innings and allow one or fewer runs against Albuquerque this season. Normally a reliever, this was just the second time Hagenman got through five frames in his career.

- The Isotopes tied a season-high with a stolen base in their fifth consecutive game. It also took place from May 14-20.

- Albuquerque pitching registered only three strikeouts, their fifth time with a trio or fewer this season.

- Dugan Darnell became the 16th player to make his Triple-A debut for the Isotopes this season, surrendering a solo homer to Steven Duggar in the eighth.

- Albuquerque dropped their seventh consecutive road game, tying a season-worst set May 13-June 3 at Las Vegas and Salt Lake.

- The Isotopes dropped to 12-7 on Independence Day, having lost the past two years following a seven-year winning streak. This was their second time facing Oklahoma on July 4, as they defeated the Redhawks 11-7 at Isotopes Park in 2005.

On Deck: Albuquerque will look to get back in the win column tomorrow as right-handed pitcher Karl Kauffmann takes the mound. Oklahoma City is undecided on a starting pitcher. First pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is set for 6:05 pm MT (7:05 CT).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.